Fugitive hides from police in Merritt Island man's closet

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Brevard County investigators arrested a man Thursday after a homeowner claimed the man broke in and hid from police in his closet for hours.

Brevard County investigators said they were searching for Alexander Koretsky, 27, and his girlfriend, Shelby Adams, 26.

The pair ran away from deputies after authorities spotted them March 12 in a stolen car in the Sun Isle Condominium parking lot on Palmetto Avenue, investigators said.

Deputies said they caught Adams right away, but her boyfriend eluded them for hours.

Herman Jackson, 87, told News 6 he had no idea Koretsky was not only hiding in his closet that day while he napped, but he was also changing into his clothes.

"When I woke up, (Koretsky) was standing by the door," Jackson said. "I think he had to slide the door open, and that’s what woke me up. I said, 'Who are you? What are you doing here?'"

Jackson said he called deputies, who arrested Koretsky for trying to escape.

According to court records, Koretsky posted bond almost immediately, and deputies turned the burglary case over to the Office of the State Attorney.

Court records show a grand jury indicted Koretsky at the end of March, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Koretsky and booked him at the Brevard County Jail.

He's being held without the option to post bond.

Jackson said no one else will be breaking in to his condo.

"It taught me to keep my screen door locked, for one thing," he said.

Court records show Adams pleaded guilty to stealing the car they were riding in. She is now serving a nearly two-year sentence in prison.

