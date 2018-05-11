Fugitive legless Florida woman found hiding in container, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida woman who lost both her legs in a police-involved shooting was arrested on an outstanding warrant after deputies found her hiding in a plastic storage container, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Krystle Lee Anderson, 39, was arrested in 2015 after she held employees at an Orange County Burger King hostage with a BB gun. An Ocoee Police Department officer opened fire at Anderson after she pointed the weapon at him, and she subsequently had to have her legs amputated as a result of her injuries, a news release said.

Anderson was charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a LEO, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment in connection with that incident. She's had an active warrant for her arrest since she failed to appear in court on those charges, deputies said.

Authorities said they recently received a tip that Anderson was at 107-B Lake Elizabeth Drive in Winter Haven with her boyfriend, 48-year-old John Robert Carr, Jr.

When PCSO deputies and the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force officers arrived at the home, Carr told them that Anderson wasn't there, but officers could see through one of the windows that there was a person hiding in a plastic storage container in one of the bedrooms, according to a news release.

Deputies said Anderson was removed from the storage container and arrested without incident.

Carr was also charged with resisting arrest.

Deputies said further charges are pending.

