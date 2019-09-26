Fugitive on the run for four years caught in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who has been on the run for four years after running from authorities.

Deputies attempted to pull over a Chevy sedan after it was seen speeding on South U.S. 1 Wednesday.

The driver, Michael Anthony Ross, 24, slowed down initially but then accelerated and attempted to evade deputies.

Deputies terminated the traffic stop and followed Ross from a safe distance to keep the public safe.

The pursuit ended at North State Street in Bunnell after Ross ran a red light, lost control of his car and crashed.

After his car was rendered useless, Ross left the vehicle and ran as deputies closed in.

Deputies eventually caught up with Ross and were able to use a Taser gun to stop him.

During the investigation, Ross refused to disclose his identity. FCSO used Rapid Identification technology that revealed not only his identity but that he was a fugitive from Wisconsin wanted for violation of probation and armed burglary.

Ross had been on the run for the past four years, officials said.

"This is another great example of how technology and good police work can pair together to fight crime," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "When a deputy initiates a traffic stop they never know what they are walking into. In this case, deputies caught a wanted fugitive who has been on the run for four years. I am glad no one was hurt by his reckless actions. Let this be a lesson to fugitives who think they can hide out in Flagler County. We will find you, you will go to jail, and we will use our technology to get you."

Ross was taken to a hospital, where he was cleared, and then booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Ross is charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and driving without a license.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.