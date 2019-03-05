Full Sail prepares to open esports arena home for 'The Armada'

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The anticipation is over at Full Sail University, as they gave a sneak peek of their brand new esports arena called the "The Fortress."

The facility is an 11,200-square foot room full of video game technology, home of the school's team, the Armada.

"It's the coolest and cheesiest thing that's happened. Everything Full Sail has been doing for their Armada students has been fantastic." said esports player Erik Alpizar.

Alpizar is studying entertainment business and is one of the 80 varsity esport players at the school. He's hoping the "The Fortress" will put him on the highest level for a job after graduation.

"I play Dragon Ball Z now because I'm a big fan of the intellectual property, I've been playing that since it came out in February last year." Alpizar said.

"The Fortress" includes 10 million pixels of LED wall, an all-LED lighting rig, a concert-level PA system and it's considered the largest esports arena on a college campus.

"Just like every other space on campus this is a classroom as well. Students are in here participating today learning about esports and we want to continue that journey." said Bennett Newsome, esports strategist.

Full Sail University will officially launch "The Fortress" on May 21 during their Hall of Fame week.

