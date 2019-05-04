Fully involved fire shuts down power due to damaged poles

Brevard County Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 6993 Ash Court between Camp Road and Melaleuca Drive.

All residents have been evacuated due to the heavy fire conditions.

According to BCFR, hoses are lying on Melaleuca and Dogwood. Officials urge drivers to never go over a fire hose lying in the road. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

According to a news release, command is requesting Florida Power and Light to shut down the area power grid due to power poles and lines that are involved. Power outages are expected for everyone's safety until FPL can get on scene and isolate the damaged power lines.

As of 11:20 a.m. power was secured, and the remaining fire was extinguished. FPL is currently on scene, and once the damaged lines are isolated, area power should be turned back on, officials said.

