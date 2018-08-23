Fundraiser this weekend for Orlando officer shot, critically wounded

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fundraiser will be held for an officer who was shot and critically wounded in June, Orlando police said.

Police said a fundraiser for Officer Kevin Valencia will take place this weekend in Seminole County.

Valencia was shot in the head in June while trying to rescue four children who were later found dead after a nearly daylong standoff. Valencia continues to be treated at a facility in Atlanta, News 6 reported earlier this month.

Post Time Lounge and Sound Theory will host the fundraising event Sunday for Valencia to help raise money to support ongoing medical costs. According to the event information, nine bands are lined up to play from noon to 8 p.m. at the fundraiser, which is open to the public.

A GoFundMe account has been set up. For more information about the fundraising event, click here.

