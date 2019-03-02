Funeral held for slain Cocoa mother of four

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Dozens of people filled the East Coast Christian Center as part of the memorial service for Tashaun Jackson, many wearing shirts in honor of the slain mother.

"She took the same values she got from our grandmother and applied them to her four beautiful children," relative Jimmy Arthur Jr. said. "She took the fun, loving values of her father and applied them to everyday life."

The mother of four disappeared after leaving a 7-Eleven in Cocoa last month. Investigators later found her body in a remote area of Osceola County and arrested Joshua Taylor, 30, on Wednesday for her murder.

Police said they believe Taylor kidnapped and murdered Jackson because she was set to testify against him in an upcoming burglary with assault case.

Family and friends gather to remember 31-year-old Tashaun Jackson, a Cocoa woman whose body was found last month in Osceola County, and her father, 62-year-old Charles Jackson, who was fatally struck by a vehicle one hour after her body was…

Jackson is not walking through the gates of heaven alone. Her father, Charles Jackson, was also remembered and honored as part of this service. He was hit by an SUV and killed while riding his bicycle, just one hour after his daughter's body was found Feb. 15.

"To know him was to love him," family friend Audrey Daniels said.

"I can truly say he was a good friend," Willis Berry said. "He had a big smile and a big heart."

A trust fund is being set up for Tashaun Jackson's four children.

Jackson's family told News 6 they plan to be there every step of the way as Taylor is tried for Tashaun Jackson's murder.

