FWC finds black bear hide in freezer in Ocklawaha camper

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. - An anonymous call tipped Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators to the discovery of the hide of a black bear hidden in a freezer inside an Ocklawaha camper.

An incident report obtained by WKMG reveals before two FWC officers began their inspection, Cody Hawk denied any contact with a bear.

When officers requested to search Hawk's home they recovered a bear hide stuffed inside plastic bags. A bear skull was also found mounted on top of a shed outside the camper.

The July 5 discovery was even troubling after they found vials of methamphetamine and two rounds of ammunition that officers said were uncovered in the home.

Hawk's wife Tina Holton who officers questioned denied any knowledge of how the bear hide wound up in their freezer.

The complaint from the tipster stated the couple had a dead bear in the freezer, and that they were going to make a rug out of it.

Hawk was arrested on two felony charges for possession of Methamphetamine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He is also facing a second-degree misdemeanor for possession of a dead bear.

We're told the case has been turned over to the State Attorney's Office for evaluation.



