FWC offers water safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

NEW SMYRNA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is teaming up with the Coast Guard and law enforcement to promote safety on the water ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

While Florida's boating season runs year round, the traditional start is marked by National Safe Boating Week, which is May 18-24.

With thousands of boats hitting the water, the FWC stressed the importance of life jacket use, awareness on the water and having the correct boating safety equipment.

Florida law requires every person on a vessel to have a properly fitted life jacket.

Distress beacons with built-in GPS were also recommended for boats and individuals. The locators are typically priced as low as $300 and can help rescuers quickly find a person in trouble.

During a demonstration Wednesday, the FWC showed an ideal rescue situation. In the scenario, officers were able to quickly locate a man who fell overboard because of some key safety components.

"He's got a bright yellow life jacket, so we can find him very quickly; he had flares," Officer Chad Weber said.

"We want everyone to take this very seriously. Wear your life jacket on a boat so you can enjoy Florida's natural resources, but do it safely."

Officials also said boaters should create a float plan, an itenerary lets friends or family members know where and when a boating trip will happen.

During the Memorial Day weekend, the FWC said officers will be on patrol for anyone boating under the influence. If someone is found to be impaired while in the operation of a vessel, that person is subject to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

You can find more safety tips from the FWC here.

