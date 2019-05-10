'Game of Thrones' live concert experience coming to 3 Florida cities

If you will need more “Game of Thrones” in your life once the series ends, there’s a new experience coming to Florida.

The “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience is headed to three Florida cities for you to enjoy the iconic songs composed by Ramin Djawadi, plus new arrangements.

The first Florida stop is in Jacksonville on Friday, Sept. 20, at Daily’s Place. West Palm Beach is next at Coral Sky Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Tampa rounds out the Florida stops on Sunday, Sept. 22, at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The show is one of a kind and will bring to life the show fans have come to love through musical and visual elements.

Tickets for all three concerts go on sale Monday, May 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

