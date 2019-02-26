‘Game of Thrones' Oreos to hit shelves before final season premiere

There’s another reason to be excited about the upcoming “Game of Thrones” premiere on April 14.

Oreo is releasing “Game of Thrones” Oreos, which are expected to hit store shelves before the final season begins, food bloggers report.

Oreo gave a clue on their Twitter account confirming the bloggers' report. The post simply said, “Cookies are coming,” with a video that shows #ForTheThrone hashtag.

The Candyhunting Instagram account said it was a “partnership nobody saw coming,” and that “these are just normal Oreos in redesigned packaging.”

So, while there’s no change to the Oreo, fans of the show can snuggle up with a limited-edition package on premiere night.

TMC_reviews on Instagram said, “They will feature a special dark packaging, showing off the names of House Targaryen, Lannister and Stark, so if you’re a fan of the show or a limited edition packages collector or just a regular Oreo lover, this might be quite exciting for you.”

Start making room in your pantry now.

