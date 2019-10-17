Garth Brooks performs concert at The Barn in Sanford

SANFORD - Music icon Garth Brooks performed for several hundred people Wednesday night inside The Barn in Sanford.

It was Brooks' first return to the venue after a concert in 1990.

When he arrived, the country star greeted several dozen fans waiting outside.

Dawn and Trevor Rees live in England. The couple told News 6 that they traveled to central Florida just for a chance to win a ticket inside.

"We didn't win tickets, but I don't care," said Dawn Rees moments after meeting Brooks on his way into the venue.

The show lasted for more than an hour. People inside said it was very intimate.

"It was pretty cool. It was awesome. It was like a one-on-one kind of experience," said concertgoer Tiffany Mansfield.

"It's just an amazing experience being so close to somebody that's so huge in country music. It's amazing," said concertgoer Danielle Tesauro.

The Barn holds just under 1,000 people, but fewer than that amount was expected to attend the show.

"It was an experience of a lifetime. I'll never forget it. It was fantastic and it was worth staying up way past my bedtime because I go to work at 6:30 in the morning," said concertgoer Stephanie Nathanson.

For anyone without tickets, once the show was underway, The Barn opened their side windows and allowed people to see and hear Brooks perform inside.

A couple streets around the venue were closed down for the event and Sanford police officers were seen at all entrances to the building.

