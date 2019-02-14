Gas leak prompts evacuation, closes road in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A construction crew struck a gas line Thursday along Avalon Road in Winter Garden, prompting authorities to evacuate the area and close the road.

Winter Garden fire officials said crews hit a line in front of Knox Nursery on Avalon Road, which is closed in both directions.

Officials said Lake Apopka Natural Gas crews will work to fix the line, but traffic will be a major issue in the area for the next several hours.

No other details have been released.

