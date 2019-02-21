Gas station catches fire near Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A fire burned a gas station Thursday morning near Altamonte Springs.
The fire broke out at the RaceTrac at 484 S. State Road 434 near Maitland Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m.
White smoke could be seen billowing into the sky. Officials said no one was injured and the station was evacuated.
A witness said the store, not the area by the gas pumps, caught fire.
Seminole and Longwood firefighters battled the blaze. The fire was extinguished before 10:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other details have been released.
