ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A gas station employee was shot Monday night during a robbery, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. at a Citgo on Powers Drive.

The employee was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooter has not been located, according to a news release.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.