Man playing Frisbee golf bitten by gator at Orlando park, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An alligator bite was reported at an Orlando park Thursday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Chad Weber said that a man was playing Frisbee golf lost one of his discs at Barnett Park on West Colonial Drive. When the man went to retrieve it, he instead found an alligator and was bitten on the thigh, Weber said.

Emergency crews rushed to the park around 7 p.m. after hearing a call on dispatch learning a man was bitten by an alligator near the soccer field.

A woman who called 911 said the man was bleeding from his right thigh and that after the attack, the alligator was seen walking around the soccer field.

"Yes, he's breathing, but he's in a lot of pain," the woman said.

News 6 was there as trappers showed up searching the area for the reptile.

FWC officials said the alligator was likely trying to protect its den and defends its eggs. Wildlife experts advise parkgoers to be on the lookout for alligators during nesting season and avoid areas if they see a potential nest.

"This is just an accident, he wasn't doing anything wrong," Weber said of the bite victim, adding, "It's just, they both came upon each other."

Officials said they're not taking the incident lightly.

"We can't allow wildlife to do that to humans and we're trying to reduce that human alligator conflict," Weber said.

The victim, who is reportedly a man in his early 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

"Our investigators went and took photos and the bite impressions are," Weber said. "They look similar to that of an alligator and matches the size of the alligator seen in that area."

After searching through the night, crews told News 6 they found a gator nest near where the man was bitten.

Trappers were working Friday morning to lure the gator from wherever it's hiding. Once caught, the alligator will be euthanized, officials said.

Orange County public information officer Doreen Overstreet said the county will be putting up several signs at Barnett Park in the next few weeks warning of alligators and snakes in the area.

