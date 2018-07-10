Gator closes part of Blue Spring State Park once again

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The swimming area at Blue Spring State Park has been closed for the second time in about a week due to an alligator lurking in the water.

Park officials announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the swimming area would be closed as a safety precaution. Snorkeling, diving, tubing, canoeing and kayaking are also prohibited during the closure.

It's unclear when the area will reopen.

On July 3, the swimming area was shut down after a ranger noticed a 7-foot alligator in the spring's "safe zone." A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wrangled the beast later that night and the swimming area was reopened in time for the July 4 holiday.

Cody Nolan, assistant park manager, said last week that rain could be to blame for the gator sightings.

"We're thinking this may have happened because of the rise in the river and just giving them more space to go in," said Cody Nolan, assistant park manager. "They are going to look for food and we don't want them to get confused and think that they should be trying to go after swimmers."

