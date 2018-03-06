Gator takes stroll by Florida doughnut shop

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Just another day in Florida.

Denise Nichols-Gearhardt was at work at Junque in the Trunk Flagler Beach when she saw an unexpected guest strolling through the shopping center.

Nichols-Gearhardt captured footage of the gator walking on the shopping center sidewalk during her shift at the antique store where she works. She says there is a doughnut shop in the same complex, and employees at the strip mall were joking that's what the gator was after.

The shopping plaza sits between two retention ponds, according to Nichols-Gearhardt. The gator decided he would use the sidewalk to move from one to the other.

Nichols-Gearhardt told us authorities were called and the Flagler Beach police did a great job escorting the gator to safety.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.