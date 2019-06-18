Gaylord Palms breaks ground on expansion as resort plans to add 302 guest rooms

PHOTO CREDIT: Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center plans to add 302 guest rooms.

This was announced at the groundbreaking of the $158 million expansion.

The new rooms will be next to the resort’s pools and connected to the Everglades Atrium.

With the new additions the resort will offer 1,718 sleeping rooms in total.

The expansion includes a new ballroom and a new 12,000-square-foot event lawn.

“We have long-believed that Gaylord Palms is situated in an ideal location for this type of expansion, and we would like to thank the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners for their continued support and enthusiasm for this project,” said Colin Reed, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties said in a press release statement. “This region remains one of the most vibrant convention and leisure destinations in the country. We are pleased to add this high-quality space to our existing resort portfolio which will enable us to continue meeting the strong demand we are seeing from group customers who want the all under one roof experience in this market.”

The resort added a new parking garage earlier this year.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.