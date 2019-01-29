Gender reveal lasagna: It's a thing and it's real, apparently

You’ve heard of a gender reveal, right? Usually, a couple cuts into a cake, or opens up a big box of balloons, or cracks open some type of pinata -- and soon enough, a room full of people learns whether the mom- and dad-to-be are expecting a baby girl or a baby boy.

If you bite into a cupcake filled with blue frosting? It’s a boy! If the box of confetti rains down shades of pink? It’s a girl! You get it.

Well, apparently cake just wasn’t cutting it anymore. Introducing the latest in gender reveal trends: the gender reveal lasagna.

Yes, this is real. (All too real, if you ask us, but hey, no one asked us).

As for whether it’s truly a trend, that’s yet to be seen. The lasagnas were just announced last week, by the company Villa Italian Kitchen.

For a cool $139.99 (!!!), the Gender Reveal Lasagna Catering Package features one cheese lasagna with a secret pink or blue interior, a tray of “famed” garlic rolls and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad, according to a news release posted on the company’s website.

It’s enough food to feed 12 people. And it appears that it’s the cheese inside that’s dyed blue or pink. So that’s appetizing!

But hey, we shouldn’t snark. At least lasagna isn’t dangerous, right? Do you remember in April 2017, when a gender reveal party in Arizona went horribly wrong, sparking a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage?

Gender reveal party ignited a 47,000-acre wildfire

Yikes. Let's resume those Garfield jokes and dig in!

