Genius pillow will change the way you cuddle

Some of the best inventions and ideas are often the simplest: simple but oh-so smart.

Have you heard of the Coodle Pillow? It definitely falls under that category -- not exactly groundbreaking, but genius.

Let's say you're someone who likes to spoon with your significant other. This is going to be a real game-changer: no more numb arm for the big spoon! See, the Coodle is a tiny pillow that keeps your arm from falling asleep. It's arched, which creates a comfortable hole for your arm to slide right through.

Amazon describes it like this: "Can be used solo or with a partner. Excellent support for side sleeping, cuddling, reading, watching TV or using electronic devices. Great for camping or road trips."

See? It serves all sorts of purposes. Check it out below.

The bad news is, the Coodle is currently sold out. When it's in stock, it sells for $65.

