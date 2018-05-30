New court date set for George Zimmerman

SANFORD, Fla. - The latest case involving George Zimmerman went before a judge Wednesday in Seminole County, although Zimmerman did not attend the hearing.

Zimmerman faces stalking charges, and the judge set his next court hearing for June 27.

Zimmerman is accused of sending threatening messages to a private investigator who is working on a Jay-Z documentary about the killing of Trayvon Martin.

Dennis Warren said he received 55 calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman over the course of nine days in December.

Earlier this month, Zimmerman filed a written plea of not guilty and waived his appearance.

Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder for the 2012 killing of Martin.

