Do you have an old car seat you're not using anymore? Or are you looking to upgrade?

Walmart is giving people $30 gift cards as part of its car seat recycling program.

From Sept. 16 to 30, participating Walmarts will accept car seats. In return, you will get money to spend at the store.

For a full list of participating locations, click here.

