Get free coffee Thursday at Wawa for anniversary celebration

What’s better than having Wawa in Central Florida? Getting free coffee from Wawa.

On Thursday, Wawa is celebrating its 55th anniversary, and the popular gas station is giving away free coffee of any size to customers all day.

There is a limit of one per customer for self-serve coffee up to 24 oz.

The first Wawa opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964.

The countdown is on! Celebrate #WawaDay on 4/11 with FREE Any Size Coffee ☕️🎉 pic.twitter.com/gwM8BpmIgP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 5, 2019

