Get free taco at Taco Bell today

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better.

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today thanks to the “NBA Steal a Taco” giveaway.

Get one free Doritos Locos taco from 2 to 6 p.m. at participating locations. If you use the app or order online, you can get your free taco anytime.

There’s no purchase necessary to claim your free taco.

You can thank the Golden State Warriors for beating the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA Finals for your free taco.

A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

