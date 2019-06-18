News

Get free taco at Taco Bell today

Ultimate Taco Tuesday deal

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better.

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today thanks to the “NBA Steal a Taco” giveaway. 

More News Headlines

Get one free Doritos Locos taco from 2 to 6 p.m. at participating locations. If you use the app or order online, you can get your free taco anytime. 

There’s no purchase necessary to claim your free taco. 

You can thank the Golden State Warriors for beating the Toronto Raptors in game two of the NBA Finals for your free taco. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.