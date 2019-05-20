'Get in the car, this isn't a joke:' Man accused of trying to lure children

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who on multiple occassions was caught peering through his neighbor's window is accused of trying to lure their children into his vehicle, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a call Wednesday from a woman who said her 12-year-old daughter, her 6-year-old son and their 11-year-old friend were walking home from school on Ferendina Drive when their neighbor, Timothy Stolfi approached in a gray Kia SUV and told them, "Get in the car, this isn't a joke. Come on, hurry up, I don't have all day."

Although the children recognized Stolfi as their neighbor, they refused to get in the vehicle and instead kept walking home, according to the report.

Deputies said Stolfi told them that he was only trying to help the children get home safely because it was so hot outside.

The children's mother said that she never asked Stolfi to give them a ride because, on more than one occasion, she has seen him standing in her yard and even peering through the window into their home, according to authorities.

In the most recent instance, the woman's husband said he saw Stolfi on Wednesday standing on the family's front porch and looking through the open front door, the report said. Stolfi walked back and forth along the property while staring at the home but never made any attempt to contact anyone inside the home, according to the affidavit.

Stolfi was arrested Friday on one count of stalking and three counts of aggravated stalking on a person under 16 years old.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.