News

Get monster $10 ‘Mega Meat' sandwiches at 4 Rivers during October

Restaurant celebrates 10th anniversary

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: 4 Rivers Smokehouse)

4 Rivers Smokehouse is turning 10, and it wants to celebrate.

For the month of October, you can get monster "Mega Meat" sandwiches at 4 Rivers locations for $10. 

More News Headlines

The double meat sandwiches options are signature Angus brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and burnt ends. 

Bring on the meat sweats.

And if that wasn't good enough, 4 Rivers also brought back fried pickles for a limited time to celebrate even more. 

They are only available while supplies last. 

;For more information, visit 4riverssmokehouse.com

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.