Get monster $10 ‘Mega Meat' sandwiches at 4 Rivers during October

4 Rivers Smokehouse is turning 10, and it wants to celebrate.

For the month of October, you can get monster "Mega Meat" sandwiches at 4 Rivers locations for $10.

The double meat sandwiches options are signature Angus brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and burnt ends.

Bring on the meat sweats.

And if that wasn't good enough, 4 Rivers also brought back fried pickles for a limited time to celebrate even more.

They are only available while supplies last.

;For more information, visit 4riverssmokehouse.com.

