Get out this weekend, enjoy spring weather at these 6 events

This weekend's beautiful weather is the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy these events around Central Florida.
Saturday
March 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 24, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Daytona International Speedway
1801 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach
Thousands of classic cars will be on display and for sale.
March 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Earl Brown Park
DeLand
March 23, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
March 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park
Altamonte Springs
March 23, 1 to 3 p.m.
March 24, 1 to 3 p.m.
Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
Kissimmee
This rodeo will feature cowboys and cowgirls in eight events.
Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Spring Training Game
March 23, 1:05 p.m.
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Kissimmee
Sunday
March 24, noon
Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
Orlando
