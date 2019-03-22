News

Get out this weekend, enjoy spring weather at these 6 events

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

This weekend's beautiful weather is the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy these events around Central Florida. 

 

Saturday

Spring Daytona Turkey Run

March 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 24, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Daytona International Speedway
1801 W. International Speedway Blvd. 
Daytona Beach

Thousands of classic cars will be on display and for sale. 
 

DeLand Outdoor Art Festival

March 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Earl Brown Park
DeLand


Uptown Art Expo

March 23, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
March 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Cranes Roost Park
Altamonte Springs
 

National Circuit Finals Rodeo

March 23, 1 to 3 p.m. 
March 24, 1 to 3 p.m. 

Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
Kissimmee

This rodeo will feature cowboys and cowgirls in eight events. 


Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Spring Training Game

March 23, 1:05 p.m. 

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Kissimmee

 

Sunday

Salsa Y Sazon

March 24, noon

Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
Orlando

