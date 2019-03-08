Get outside, enjoy these 15 events around Orlando this weekend

Warm weather returns this weekend and it's perfect timing to get out and enjoy these events and festivals around Central Florida.

Saturday

Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 9 and 10

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando

Watch the best golfers on the PGA Tour tee it up.



Space Coast Seafood and Music Fest

March 9, 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

March 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Space Coast Daily Park

6091 Stadium Parkway

Viera

Sample seafood and meet your favorite News 6 talent (only on Saturday.)



Central Florida Fair

March 9 and 10

Central Florida Fair Grounds

Orlando

There’s food, fun, rides and more.



Florida Strawberry Festival

March 9 and 10

Plant City Festival Grounds

Indulge in everything strawberry or take in some country concerts.

Plant Sale at Leu Gardens

March 9 and 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Leu Gardens

1920 North Forest Avenue

Orlando

You can get into Leu Gardens for free to shop more than 50 growers and vendors.



Orlando Boat Show

March 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center

Orlando



Taste of Oviedo

March 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oviedo Mall

Sample food and beverages while listening to live music.



DeBary Annual Spring Festival

March 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gemini Springs Park

There’s free entry and all-day activity wristbands for purchase.



PetFest 2019

March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Windermere Town Hall

Bring your pet by and enjoy food trucks, face painting, a dog zone and more.



Ocoee Spring Fling

March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bill Breeze Park

125 N. Lakeshore Dr.

Ocoee



Saturday in the Park with Music & the Arts

March 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dartmouth Park

822 Dartmouth Street

Orlando

Come enjoy entertainers, carnival-type games, local brews on tap and a viewing of “Wreck it Ralph 2 – Ralph Breaks the Internet.”



Touch-A-Truck

March 9, noon to 3 p.m.

CFE Arena

Orlando

This free event allows for a hands-on experience with firetrucks, police vehicles, construction trucks and more.



Rotary Craft Beer Festival

March 9, 2 to 6 p.m.

Town Park

Avalon Park

Enjoy a sample of beer from local brewers.

Sunday

Oviedo Birthday Bash

March 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Center Lake Park

Oviedo

It’s a free event with a chili cook-off, cupcake wars and entertainment.



Family Movie Night at Old Town

March 10, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

Bring your chairs or blanket and watch “Hook” outside.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.