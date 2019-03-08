Get outside, enjoy these 15 events around Orlando this weekend

Warm weather returns this weekend and it's perfect timing to get out and enjoy these events and festivals around Central Florida.
Saturday
March 9 and 10
Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Orlando
Watch the best golfers on the PGA Tour tee it up.
Space Coast Seafood and Music Fest
March 9, 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
March 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Space Coast Daily Park
6091 Stadium Parkway
Viera
Sample seafood and meet your favorite News 6 talent (only on Saturday.)
March 9 and 10
Central Florida Fair Grounds
Orlando
There’s food, fun, rides and more.
March 9 and 10
Plant City Festival Grounds
Indulge in everything strawberry or take in some country concerts.
March 9 and 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Leu Gardens
1920 North Forest Avenue
Orlando
You can get into Leu Gardens for free to shop more than 50 growers and vendors.
March 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
March 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County Convention Center
Orlando
March 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oviedo Mall
Sample food and beverages while listening to live music.
March 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gemini Springs Park
There’s free entry and all-day activity wristbands for purchase.
March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Windermere Town Hall
Bring your pet by and enjoy food trucks, face painting, a dog zone and more.
March 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bill Breeze Park
125 N. Lakeshore Dr.
Ocoee
Saturday in the Park with Music & the Arts
March 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dartmouth Park
822 Dartmouth Street
Orlando
Come enjoy entertainers, carnival-type games, local brews on tap and a viewing of “Wreck it Ralph 2 – Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
March 9, noon to 3 p.m.
CFE Arena
Orlando
This free event allows for a hands-on experience with firetrucks, police vehicles, construction trucks and more.
March 9, 2 to 6 p.m.
Town Park
Avalon Park
Enjoy a sample of beer from local brewers.
Sunday
March 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Center Lake Park
Oviedo
It’s a free event with a chili cook-off, cupcake wars and entertainment.
Family Movie Night at Old Town
March 10, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
Bring your chairs or blanket and watch “Hook” outside.
