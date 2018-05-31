Get custom weather updates from News 6 meteorologists

During all types of weather, the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team is working diligently to bring the Central Florida community up-to-the-minute information so they can plan their days.

Here are the best ways to get updates on the forecast for where you live:

News 6 Pinpoint Weather App

The Pinpoint Weather app gives viewers instant access to interactive radar while also providing the daily forecast and an extended outlook. Weather stories and push alerts from News 6 meteorologists are also available on the app, especially during times of severe weather. You will also be notified through the app if a watch or warning is issued where you live. The free app is available on both Android and iPhone and can be downloaded here: iPhone | Android

News 6 App

The News 6 App provides local, state, international and worldwide news, along with weather resources and more, including local movie times, lottery numbers and your daily horoscope. Users can sign up to receive push alerts for breaking news and weather. The free app is available on both Android and iPhone and can be downloaded here: iPhone | Android

Hurricane Tracker App

Through the Hurricane Tracker App, users have access to several features, including interactive radar, push alerts, improved navigation for tracking the tropics and video from the News 6 weather team. The free app is available on both Android and iPhone and can be downloaded here: iPhone | Android

ClickOrlando.com

Check ClickOrlando.com/Weather and ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane for constant updates throughout the severe weather season. Be sure to follow News 6 on all other social platforms for updates throughout the year.

Other resources

The following list of social media accounts for agencies, organizations and companies throughout Central Florida can also be helpful in the event of a disaster or other emergency.

