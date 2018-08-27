Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 8/27/18

MONDAY

Baked Spaghetti

Ingredients:

1 box spaghetti noodles

2 jars spaghetti sauce

1 sweet onion

1 garlic clove

1 bag sliced frozen mushrooms (fresh are also wonderful if you have them on hand)

2 T reduced fat cream cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Sauté onion and mushrooms over medium-high heat with 1 T of olive oil. Add garlic and season with salt and pepper.

Boil water and add noodles. Cook for 10 minutes.

After the onions, mushrooms and garlic have sautéed to a golden brown color, add about 2 T of cream cheese and mix.

At this point you can add any other ingredients you would like. Some suggestions might be: ground sirloin, frozen broccoli, green peppers, or even pepperoni (turkey pep is a great low-fat alternative).

Once cream cheese is incorporated, add two jars of spaghetti sauce and simmer over low heat.

Two jars may sound like a lot, but it makes all the difference in the world. The noodles will absorb some of the sauce and it will become thick when baking. Runny sauce is not my favorite!

Drain pasta and assemble the dish as follows:

Put a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of the baking dish.

Add noodles. Ladle 3/4 of the sauce on top of the noodles and mix together.

Pour the remaining sauce on top of the mixture to cover.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Add mozzarella cheese on top (if desired) and bake for 5 more minutes, or until melted.

Enjoy!

TUESDAY

One Sheet Chicken Fajitas

Ingredients:

1 lb. chicken, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

1 green pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

1/4 C olive oil, or enough to coat

2 T taco seasoning, or desired amount

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 and cover sheet pan with foil. This makes for easy clean up! Spray foil with non-stick spray.

Slice chicken, peppers and onions to roughly the same size so that cooking time is the same for all ingredients.

Place chicken and veggies onto a foil lined baking sheet and drizzle with oil and taco seasoning. Mix to coat and spread out.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until chicken is cooked through and the veggies are soft with a delicious crispy edge.

Serve with soft tacos, sour cream and salsa or over black beans and yellow rice. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Chicken & Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients:

4 C chicken broth

1 pkg. cremini mushrooms

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks of celery, chopped

1/2 of a sweet onion, chopped

2 T butter

2 T flour

1 can 98% fat free Cream of Mushroom soup

1/2 C white wine (whatever you have on hand)

1 box wild rice (cooked)

1 can of chicken, or 2 C cubed, cooked chicken

*finishing thickener: fat free half and half and cornstarch, optional



Directions:

Saute veggies (carrots, celery, mushrooms, onion) in a little bit of olive oil until tender.

Cook wild rice according to package directions. Use chicken broth instead of water for even more flavor.

Drain canned chicken and add to veggies. Stir.

Make a well in the bottom of the pan and add the butter and flour to make a roux. This will thicken the soup.

Add in 4 C of chicken broth and stir as it thickens.

Add in cream of mushroom soup and wine and cooked rice.

Mix, heat through and enjoy!

THURSDAY

Shepherd's Pie

Ingredients:

1-1 1/2 lb. lean ground beef (I use ground sirloin)

1 small onion

2 cans French Cut green beans

1-2 cans reduced fat Cream of Mushroom Soup

1-2 C shredded Cheddar Cheese

1-2 container(s) mashed potatoes



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Chop onion and sauté with ground beef until no longer pink. Drain.

Drain beans and place into a medium bowl. Add cream of mushroom soup and meat/onion mixture. Combine.

Layer the meat mixture on the bottom of a baking dish, followed by a layer of cheese topped with the final layer or the “crust” of mashed potatoes.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly browned and bubbling.

FRIDAY

Chicken & Broccoli Braid

GroceryLane.net

Ingredients:

2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast

1 cup chopped fresh broccoli (I used frozen and just heated it up prior to adding to the mixture)

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper

1 t garlic salt

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/4 cup reduced-fat plain yogurt

2 T reduced fat sour cream

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated reduced-fat crescent rolls

1 egg white, lightly beaten

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Stir in mayonnaise, yogurt and sour cream.

Unroll both tubes of crescent dough onto an ungreased baking sheet; press together, forming a 15-in. x 12-in. rectangle.

Seal seams and perforations. Spoon filling lengthwise down the center third of dough.

On each long side, cut dough 3 in. toward the center at 1-1/2 inch intervals, forming strips.

Bring one strip from each side over filling; pinch ends to seal. Repeat. Pinch ends of loaf to seal.

Brush with egg white; sprinkle with garlic salt.

Bake at 375° for 20-22 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is heated through.

