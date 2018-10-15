Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 10/15/2018

MONDAY

Cheeseburger Soup

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup chopped celery

2 teaspoons Italian Seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons butter

5 cups chicken broth

4 cups cubed potatoes

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sour cream

Instructions

1. In a large pot, melt 1 tablespoon butter or margarine over medium heat. Cook and stir vegetables and ground beef, until beef is brown and vegetables are tender.

2. Stir in Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Add the broth and potatoes. Bring to a boil, then simmer until potatoes are tender, about 12 minutes.

3. Melt the remaining butter and stir in flour. Add the milk, stirring until smooth.

4. Gradually add milk mixture to the soup, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer. Stir in cheese. When cheese is melted, add sour cream and heat through. Do not boil. If desired, serve with a bit of shredded Cheddar sprinkled on top.

Yields 8-10 servings. Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com.

TUESDAY

BBQ Chicken Potato Skins

Ingredients

For the chicken:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup plus 1/4 cup BBQ Sauce (I prefer KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce.)

1 cup water

For the potato skins:

7-8 medium potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper

1 cup grated Cheddar cheese

2 green onions, sliced

Instructions

1. Cook the chicken in the slow cooker. Add 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts to a slow cooker. Spoon over 1 cup of BBQ sauce. Add 1 cup of water. Cook on low 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Once chicken is fully cooked, remove from slow cooker and shred with a fork. Place in a bowl and stir in an additional 1/4 cup BBQ Sauce.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wash potatoes and pat dry with a clean dish towel. Place potatoes on a cookie sheet, using your hands coat with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in 400 degree oven for approximately 20 minutes or until fork tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

3. Slice each potato in half lengthwise. Scoop out the center of each potato. Fill the center of each potato with shredded BBQ chicken, and top with grated cheese and sliced green onion. Place filled potato skins back into the oven for a couple of minutes, until the cheese is melted.

4. Serve with a side of your favorite BBQ sauce. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Better Than Take-Out Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-size pieces

1 (16 oz.) bag frozen stir-fry vegetables

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pouch McCormick Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry Skillet Sauce

2 cups cooked white or brown rice

Instructions

Heat oil in skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces to the hot oil, cook and stir for about 5 minutes. Add the frozen vegetables to the pot. Stir and cook until vegetables are tender and chicken is cooked through. About 5 minutes. Stir in the sauce, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, and simmer for about 1 minute or until heated through. Serve with rice. Enjoy!

THURSDAY

Keto Meatballs alla Parmigiana

Yields 6 servings

Ingredients

2 lbs. Ground beef

1 c. Crushed pork rind crumbs

½ c. Parmesan cheese

1 ½ tsp. Italian seasoning

½ tsp. Basil

3 Cloves minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Egg beaten

1 ½ c. Low carb marinara sauce such as Rao's Marinara

1 ½ c. Shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the 2 lbs of ground beef with 1 cup of crushed pork rind crumbs. You can crush the pork rinds by placing them in a Ziploc bag, and using a rolling pin to crush them finely.

Add in ½ cup of grated parmesan cheese.

Mix in 1 ½ tsp of Italian seasoning and ½ tsp of Basil.

Toss in salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in 3 cloves of minced garlic.

Pour in 1 beaten egg.

Combine the ingredients together by mixing with your hands until they are well incorporated.

Form the meat mixture into 24 equal meatballs, and place them into the bottom of a greased casserole dish.

Bake the meatballs for 30 minutes, draining off any excess fat or juices when they are done.

Top the cooked meatballs with 1 ½ cups of low carb marinara sauce.

Sprinkle with 1 ½ cups of Mozzarella cheese.

Bake for an additional 10 minutes and serve over a bed of spinach or your favorite noodle substitute.

Notes

This Keto meatballs alla parmigiana recipe is perfect for individuals on a low carb or ketogenic diet. The Italian style low carb meatballs are juicy, tender and just so easy to make. Make this keto meatballs recipe as an appetizer or a main course.

FRIDAY

Grilled Pizza

Instructions

1. Oil the grill. While you’re waiting for the grill to get nice and hot, rub or brush on a little canola oil. This will ensure that your pizza will slide right off.

2. Spray a piece of heavy duty aluminum foil with some cooking spray. Unroll your Pillsbury Pizza Crust, right onto the greased aluminum foil.

3. When your grill is nice and hot, invert your dough onto the grill rack and peel off the foil. Use some tongs to pull up any edges that might have fallen between the grates of the grill.

4. Don’t walk away. It doesn’t take long for your pizza crust to get perfectly char-grilled crispy. Cook until the bottom of the dough has become golden brown – this only takes a few minutes. Once the bottom of the crust is golden brown, give it a flip using your tongs or spatula.

5. Once the pizza crust has been flipped, allow it to cook for just another minute or two then remove it to a cookie sheet or platter to add your toppings – it will continue to cook after you’ve added your toppings. Get ready to pile those toppings on!

6. Turn the temperature of your grill down a bit. Add your favorite toppings. Place the pizza back onto the grill, close the lid, and cook until your toppings are tender and your cheese is hot and bubbly.

