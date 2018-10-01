Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 10/1/18

MONDAY

Vegan Ravioli

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

3 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 - 2 cups of tofu ricotta

1 cup spinach, torn

Seasoning

Instructions

First things first, make sure you have a clean work surface. Dump your flour into a bowl and create a hole in the center. Bring 5 cups of water to a rapid boil. Also preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl mix together the applesauce, water, oil and salt and pour into the hole. Mix everything together to form a dough. Knead the dough for 8 minutes and separate into 4 or 5 chunks.

Roll out a chunk of dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Slice 2 inch wide, 5 inch long strips from the dough.

Dollop a bit of tofu ricotta onto the dough and top with fresh, torn spinach. (I like to sautee my spinach with some EVOO to bring out the flavor and add a little crispiness.) Add any seasoning you'd like (I use salt, pepper and a it of ground red pepper for a little bite.)

Fold the dough over, sides first then top and bottom and add to the boiling water. Press each side down with the tines of a fork" after folding them. Boil for 5 minutes and then transfer ravioli to a lightly greased cookie sheet.

Bake the ravioli for 10 minutes, remove from oven and let them come to room temperature.

TUESDAY

Southwestern Turkey Casserole

Ingredients

2 large onions, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

6 cups cubed cooked turkey

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack or cheese blend

1 package (12-1/2 ounces) tortilla chips, crushed

Instructions

Prepare greased 13 inch x 9 inch baking dish. In a medium size pot, saute onions and green pepper in butter until tender. Stir in the turkey, soup, sour cream and spinach. Spoon half of the turkey mixture into the baking dish. Then a layer of cheese and tortilla chips. Repeat layers.

Bake casserole, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

WEDNESDAY

Grands!® Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Ingredients

1 can (16.3 oz) Pillsbury® Grands!® refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (8 biscuits)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

8 slices (2/3 oz each) American cheese



Instructions

Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Press or roll each to form 5 1/2-inch round.

In 10-inch skillet, heat oil over medium heat until hot. Add biscuit rounds, a few at a time; cook 3 minutes. Turn; cook about 3 minutes longer or until light golden brown. Remove from skillet.

Place 2 slices of cheese on each of 4 biscuit rounds. Top with remaining biscuit rounds.

Return to skillet; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Turn; cook about 2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

THURSDAY

5 Ingredient Mini Spaghetti Pies



Ingredients

Pillsbury Grands Biscuits (8 count package)

8 ounces spaghetti noodles

2 cups prepared spaghetti sauce

1 1/4 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup fresh Basil, chopped

Instructions

Prepare spaghetti noodles according to package directions.

While spaghetti is boiling, split each Pillsbury Grands Biscuit into 2 equal parts. Using the palm of your hand, press each biscuit half into a 2 1/2 to 3 inch round. You will want it to fill the inside of a muffin tin. Press each of the 16 biscuit discs down into a muffin tin. It will need to fill the bottom and go up the sides.

After cooked spaghetti has been drained, return it to the pot. Stir in 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese and 1 1/2 cups of the spaghetti sauce.

Using tongs or a spoon, fill each biscuit cup with prepared spaghetti. Use remaining 1/2 cup spaghetti sauce to top each pie with a small amount of sauce. Sprinkle the tops of each pie with remaining 1/4 cup of cheese.

Bake in preheated 375 degree oven for 12 - 15 minutes. Remove from oven and optionally garnish with additional chopped Basil.

FRIDAY

Oh-So Tender Short Ribs

Ingredients

4 pieces of quality short ribs that are as uniformly sized as possible. 2 cups dry red wine 24 cups beef broth 3-4 tablespoons olive or avocado oil 1 large onion (about 1.5 cups) 4 celery stocks 12 carrots (depending on size) 3 cloves of garlic, smashed a big bunch of fresh thyme 2 tablespoons tomato paste

*generous amounts of: Himalayan pink salt fresh ground pepper

Instructions

A few notes before starting, you will want a very large Dutch Oven for this or oven safe dish with a lid. The first time I made this the meat took about 4 full hours longer than the butcher had estimated it would to become fully tender, so I would really recommend starting earlier vs later to ensure you’ll be able to enjoy it at the anticipated time. This recipe will note our actual cook times and call for more liquid than some other recipes might to ensure there is enough for the full cooking process.

Start by prepping all of the vegetables from washing, peeling, chopping and dicing then set aside.

Heat a 12 inch skillet to medium and added in the oil and browned the short ribs on each side for about 3-4 minutes, including the ends. Remove from the heat, cover and let rest.

Deglaze the skillet with the wine, cook for 1 minute and then add in all of the vegetables. Cover and cook for about 5 minutes, add in beef broth and tomato paste and cook for another minute.

Transferred the meat and vegetable and liquid mixture into a large oven safe pot, add the thyme, covered and set in the oven.

Cook at 325 for 6-8 hours depending on the size and thickness of the short ribs, turning ever couple of hours to make sure they receive even heating. Cook until tender.

Tip: If you are looking to create a fantastic sauce-and cut down on the final two hours of cook time… carefully pull the pot from the oven and cook on medium/steady simmer until the meat is super tender and the liquid has reduced by more than half. You do want to make sure that the meat is close to being tender before starting this. The reduction will not yield a ton of liquid in the end, but will be spectacular.

We tend to enjoy our tender shortribs over a cauliflower puree.

