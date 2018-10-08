Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 10/8/18

MONDAY

Cold Busting Green Tea Chicken Noodle Soup

Prep: 30 mins. Cook 40 mins. Total: 1 hour, 10 mins.

yield 8 servings

Ingredients

6 cups water

6 tsp HemisFares Sencha Green Tea (Loose Leaf)

32 oz chicken broth

1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 cups diced yellow onion

2 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pint sliced mushrooms

2 tsp grated ginger root

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

2 cups medium egg noodles

1/2 tbsp dried basil

salt and pepper to taste

dash or two of hot sauce

additional water as needed

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup green onion, sliced

Instructions

Prepare green tea according to package directions, using 6 cups water and 6 teaspoons green tea leaves.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery and onion and saute for 3-5 minutes. Add garlic, mushrooms and ginger. Continue cooking for an additional 3-5 minutes. Stir in chicken broth and green tea. Season with salt, pepper, basil, and hot sauce. Bring to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Cover the pot and allow to simmer for 20 minutes.

Stir in chicken breast. If soup seems thick, add additional water as needed. Cover the pot and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.

Stir in noodles and allow to soften about 10 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and green onion.

TUESDAY

Mexican Cornbread Casserole



Ingredients

1 (8 ounce) package cornbread mix

1 pound lean ground beef

1 envelope taco seasoning

1 small can mild green chillies

½ green bell pepper, diced

1 small can sliced black olives

1 (10 ounce) can rotel tomatoes

1 ½ to 2 cups frozen corn

2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese

1 tomato, sliced

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (8 ounce) can creamed corn

Instructions

Preheat oven according to cornbread package. Grease casserole dish (9x11 and 9x13 are both fine).

Brown meat with ½ package taco seasoning and drain off excess fat. Add onion and pepper and cook until tender. Add rotel tomatoes, kidney beans, black olives and corn. Let simmer.

Meanwhile prepare cornbread according to package directions. Add green chillies and creamed corn.

Spoon thin layer of cornbread on the bottom of the pan. Top with meat mixture then add half of the cheese. Spoon the rest of the cornbread mixture on top and bake according to cornbread package. In the last 5 minutes of cooking top with tomato slices and remaining cheese. Continue baking until cheese is melted.

WEDNESDAY

Pumpkin Baked Ziti



Ingredients

1 pound sweet Italian sausage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 cup chopped onion

pinch of cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons oil

1 cup chicken stock

1 15 ounce can pumpkin puree

1/2 teaspoons dried sage leaves

2 teaspoons salt

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 pound ziti pasta, cooked

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter 9x13 pan.

Cook sausage in large skillet over medium heat for about 8 minutes, until fat is rendered. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels and set aside. Discard fat from the skillet, leaving no more than 2 tablespoons.

Add onion, garlic, cayenne pepper and oil to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally until soft. Stir in pumpkin puree, chicken stock and sage. Mix together and add salt. Bring to a boil then lower the heat and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in cream and sausage. Simmer until the sauce comes together and is thickened slightly.

Add cooked pasta and parsley to the skillet and gently toss all the ingredients together. Spoon into prepared pan. Sprinkle the top with Parmesan cheese and bake for 35 minutes until topping is golden brown.

THURSDAY

Chicken Lasagna with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce



Ingredients

4 cups finely chopped cooked chicken (I usually purchase a rotisserie chicken from my local supermarket)

2 (8oz) containers chive and onion cream cheese (softened)

1 (10oz) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

1 tsp. seasoned pepper

3/4 tsp. salt

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce (recipe below)

9 no-boil lasagna noodles

2 cups (8oz) shredded Italian five-cheese blend

Instructions

Stir together first 5 ingredients.

Layer a lightly greased 11x7 inch baking dish with one-third of roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce, 3 noodles, one-third of chicken mixture, and one-third of cheese. Repeat layers twice. Place baking dish on a baking sheet.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 50 to 55 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Uncover and bake an additional 15 minutes.

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sauce 1 (12oz) jar roasted red bell peppers, drained 1 (16oz) jar creamy Alfredo sauce 1 (3oz) package shredded Parmesan cheese 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

Process all ingredients in a food processor until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides.

FRIDAY

Baked Fish Sticks with Parmesan

Ingredients

Nonstick Cooking Spray

1 pound tilapia or other white fish, patted dry

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons snipped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

tarter sauce, cocktail sauce or ketchup for dipping

Instructions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Cut fish into 1-inch strips. Sprinkle with salt, then toss with canola oil to coat. Combine panko, Parmesan, parsley, garlic powder, and lemon pepper seasoning in shallow bowl.

Roll fish strips in crumb mixture, then place on prepared baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until the fish is brown and flakes easily with a fork. Serve with dipping sauces.

Makes 4 servings.

