Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 12/17/18

MONDAY

Walnut and blue cheese stuffed mushrooms

Ingredients

16 oz whole white mushrooms, cleaned and stems removed (save to include in filling)

1 cup Fisher walnut halves, chopped

1 cup panko

5 oz crumbled blue cheese

1 cup arugula, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil + 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Line up whole mushroom caps in large cookie sheet. Season mushroom caps with salt and pepper.

In a medium nonstick skillet, add 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat. Chop mushroom stems and add to skillet. Season with salt and pepper and sauted 5-7 minutes until soft. Set aside and let cool.

In a large mixing bowl, combine chopped walnuts, panko, blue cheese, chopped arugula and chopped and cooked mushroom stems. Drizzle filling with one tablespoon olive oil and mix well.

Using your fingers (I find it easier to use fingers than a spoon when filling mushroom caps), take a portion of your filling and carefully stuff each mushroom cap. Place into oven and cook for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Be sure to chop walnuts and arugula to a small enough size so they fit into mushroom caps nicely.

TUESDAY

Cheesy corn stuffed jalapenos

Ingredients

8 jalapenos, sliced in half longways

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 oz monterey jack or cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1 garlic clove, minced or pressed through garlic press

1 ear corn, kernels cut off (or about 1/2 cup defrosted or cooked corn)

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

good pinch salt and fresh ground pepper

Instructions

Take each jalapeno half and carefully clean out all the seeds and membranes using a spoon or paring knife. The insides of some jalapenos can be very hot so use caution, consider wearing gloves.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with tin foil.

In a bowl combine cream cheese, shredded cheese, cumin, garlic, corn, cilantro, salt and pepper. Taste for seasoning.

Sprinkle a little salt over each jalapeno half. Using a tablespoon, stuff each jalapeno half with cheese mixture and place on cookie sheet. Be careful not to overstuff. Bake in 375 degree oven for about 20 minutes until cheese is bubbly. Switch oven to broiler setting and broil for a few minutes till tops are slightly browned.

WEDNESDAY

Asian turkey meatballs with chili garlic glaze

Ingredients

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1/2 cup roughly chopped Napa cabbage (few leaves of cabbage)

1/4 cup shredded carrots (about 2 large carrots)

1/4 cup chopped green onions (about 3 onions)

2 teaspoons low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Chili-Garlic Glaze

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Add ground turkey to a large mixing bowl. Add ginger, carrots, cabbage, green onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and pepper to turkey and using your hands and a light touch, gently combine until thoroughly mixed.

Using a small scoop (1.5 tablespoon) or spoon roll into small meatballs and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet.

Bake in 400 degree oven for 10 minutes.

While meatballs are cooking, prepare glaze by combining soy sauce, chili garlic sauce, brown sugar and water into a small bowl. Whisk together and let sit so that sugar can dissolve.

At 10 minutes of cooking time, brush or spoon glaze over each meatball. Bake for another 3-5 minutes or until browned and cooked through.

Note: Double recipe for glaze if you want to serve as dipping sauce. Separate and set aside, do not use same sauce for glazing and dipping to avoid cross contamination.

THURSDAY

Hellmann's BBQ-cheddar chicken bites

Ingredients

1 1/4 lb chicken breasts, cut into 1″pieces

1/2 cup Hellmann’s or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise (I used Light)

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons barbecue sauce

2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Combine Hellmann’s or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise, cheese and barbecue sauce in a medium bowl. Add chicken pieces into mayonnaise mixture and gently toss to thoroughly combine.

Put bread crumbs in large shallow dish. Place each chicken piece into bread crumbs and toss to coat. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake for 7 minutes, then carefully flip each chicken bite. Bake for an additional 7-10 minutes until golden brown.

To make the Buffalo Chicken Bites version, I used Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo sauce in place of the barbecue sauce and I left out the cheese. I also used panko, but feel free to use your bread crumb of choice.

FRIDAY

Aggie's beef and spinach stuffed mushrooms

Ingredients

12-16 whole mushroom caps (stems removed – save stems for filling)

1 1/2 – 2 cups of cooked lean ground beef (seasoned to your liking)

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

leftover mushroom stems, chopped

large bag of fresh spinach, chopped

1/3 cup whole wheat panko

olive oil

salt and pepper

shredded muenster cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place mushroom caps in lightly greased baking dish. Sprinkle salt, pepper and drizzle of olive oil over mushrooms.

In a hot skillet, saute garlic, onion, chopped mushroom stems and chopped spinach in olive oil for about 8 minutes, till all cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Add cooked ground beef and cook to combine. Add panko, combine and let cool.

Using a tablespoon, spoon stuffing into each cap, carefully pressing down to fill completely. Top with fresh ground pepper and shredded muenster cheese.Place in oven and cook for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown. Spoon wine sauce over each mushroom and serve.

White Wine Sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

olive oil

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup white wine

1-2 TB butter

Saute garlic in olive oil till golden. Add chicken broth and white wine. Let simmer for 4-5 minutes. Once reduced a bit, add butter. Simmer for another few minutes. Sauce will be thin. Spoon over mushrooms and couscous.

As far as making the couscous, I cooked it according to the directions on the box but instead of water using chicken broth to add more flavor. I also added some toasted pine nuts and leftover stuffing to the couscous.

