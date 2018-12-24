Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 12/24/18

MONDAY

Chocolate candy cane rice krispies treats



Ingredients

6 cups Rice Krispies

10 oz of jumbo marshmallows (approx 40 marshmallows)

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup crushed candy canes

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

4-6 tablespoons crushed candy canes

Instructions

Start by making basic Rice Krispies Treats. Melt the butter in a large pot on low. Once the butter is melted add the marshmallows and stir frequently as marshmallows melt.

After marshmallows are fully melted add Rice Krispies to the pot.

Tip – I keep my pot on the burner on low to keep the melted goo warm while I mix.

When marshmallows and Rice Krispies cereal are partially combined, add crushed candy canes. Continue mixing until everything is well combined.

Pour mixture into a greased 13 x 9 pan. With a well-buttered spatula (and buttered hands) push Rice Krispies Treats down into the pan and flat.

Allow to cool for one hour.

When Rice Krispies Treats are cool, slice into 16 bars.

Melt chocolate in the microwave on 50% power for 45 seconds and stir. If not fully melted microwave in additional 30 second intervals at 50% power until melted fully.

Top Candy Cane Rice Krispies Treats with melted chocolate and sprinkle crushed candy canes on top. Place in refrigerator to cool chocolate.

WEDNESDAY

Mocha latte pudding cookie cups

Ingredients

Refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough (16 oz package)

Café Breaks pudding cups

Cafe Breaks Pudding

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place cookie dough balls into each of the wells of a greased mini muffin pan. Use your thumb and fingers to press down on the cookie balls and up on the sides creating a cup shape.

Bake cookie cups in the oven for 12 minutes or until lightly golden. Allow cookies to cool before removing them from the pan.

Top with your choice of Café Breaks pudding. Be sure to refrigerate the pudding before topping the cookies so it is firm.

THURSDAY

No-bake mini chocolate mint pies

Ingredients

For the Crust

10 Chocolate Cream Cookies

2 Tablespoons Butter

For the Filling

2 Cups Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate Chips

1 Tub Frozen Whipped Topping

¼ Teaspoon Peppermint Extract

16 Hershey’s Kisses Candy Cane Mint candies

Instructions

Crush 10 cookies, including the cream middle, in the blender. Combine crushed cookies and melted butter.

Grease a mini muffin tin.

Fill 16 cups 1/3 of the way with crust, packed tightly.

Melt chocolate in the microwave on 50% power for one minute and stir. If not completely melted, continue melting on 50% power for 20 second intervals.

Add peppermint extract and mix well.

Mix in whipped topping until combined thoroughly.

Fill cups the rest of the way with topping and refrigerate for 6-8 hours until set firm.

Run a knife along the edge of each pie and slide pies out of pan.

Top with a Hershey’s Kisses peppermint chocolate. Store covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

FRIDAY

Cannoli cookies



Ingredients

For the Cookie:

1 cup butter softened

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 1/4 cup flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios

For the Cannoli Filling:

3/4 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

8 oz. mascarpone cheese

1/3 - 1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the Melted Chocolate Drizzle:

4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

1 tsp shortening

Instructions

Cannoli Filling:

Mix ingredients together.

Fill a ziplock bag with filling and snip off a corner.

Chill until ready to use.

Cookie:

Beat butter at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add sugars, beating well until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla, and lemon juice and beat until well combined. Add flour, baking powder, and cinnamon to butter mixture and beat at medium speed until just combined. Fold in pistachios with a spatula.

Shape dough into 2 - 6 inch logs.

Wrap with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 30 mins – 1 hour.

Slice frozen dough into 1/8 inch thick rounds. Place rounds on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet.

Bake at 350* for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned at edges. Cool one minute on pan, then transfer to cooling rack to cool completely.

Assemble sandwiches with cannoli filling.

Chocolate Drizzle:

Melt chocolate and shortening together in microwave-safe bowl for 30 seconds at 50% power. Continue heating in 30 second intervals until chips and shortening are warm enough to stir smoothly. Chips will hold shape until stirred.

Fill ziplock bag with melted chocolate and snip a tiny corner off. Drizzle tops of cookies with melted chocolate. Cool in refrigerator until the chocolate has hardened.

