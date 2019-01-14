Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 1/14/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes are from FunLearningLife.com.

MONDAY

Bacon egg and avocado open-faced breakfast sandwiches

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 fried egg

1 slice of Italian bread

2 pieces of bacon

1/4 cup of chopped skinny avocado

2 tsp of mayonnaise

Instructions

First, prepare your bacon to desired crunchiness. Then fry the egg in olive oil (scrambled would work fine as well).

Next, chopped up a ripe avocado and toast your slice of Arnold® Italian Bread. To finish, first spread your mayo on the toast, add the egg then bacon, and finally top with the avocado.

TUESDAY

Sloppy Joe burritos

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 pound of lean ground beef

1 can of Manwich Thick and Chunky flavor

1 can of refried beans

2 cups of white rice prepared

1 package of shredded sharp cheddar

2 cups of shredded lettuce

1 package of extra large flour tortillas

Instructions

Heat the already cooked meat in the microwave. Then, spread 1/4 cup of refried beans in the center of the tortilla leaving room around the ends.

Next, add 1/4 Cup of the Manwich Sloppy Joe Mix and spread this across the top. Repeat this for the rice, then top it with 2 tablespoons of sharp cheddar cheese.

To finish, add 1/4 cup of shredded lettuce and smooth a small amount of refried beans over to the side.

Tip: the beans work well to help close the burrito once it is rolled and once it is all together.

WEDNESDAY

Sweet pepper meatloaf

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 can of Manwich Bold

1 pound of lean ground beef

1 cup of plain panko bread crumbs

2 eggs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Completely combine a 1/2 Can of MANWICH BOLD, Ground Beef, Panko Bread Crumbs, and 2 Eggs in a bowl. Transfer this over to a pan and form into loaf.

Place this into the oven for 1 hour or until completely cooked. (USDA Guidelines for Cooked Meat recommend that it should reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.)

FYI it may caramelize a little along the edges, but is still yummy. When you are ready to transfer this to a plate, spoon a 1 to 2 teaspoons of the left over MANWICH BOLD on each serving of meatloaf.

I served this with steamed broccoli seasoned with olive oil, garlic powder, and pinch of salt, as well as a side of mashed potatoes.

THURSDAY

Italian grilled cheese

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 – loaf of honey wheat made with whole grain bread

1 – container of marinara (your favorite)

1- can of sliced black olives

1 – package of pepperoni

1 – package of shredded mozzarella

1 – 8 oz container of fresh mushrooms sliced (white or baby bella)

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp of salt

1 tbsp olive oil

butter

Instructions

First prepare the mushrooms. In a pan combine the mushrooms, 1 Tbsp of olive oil, 1/4 Tsp garlic powder, and 1/4 tsp salt. Saute on medium until browned and remove from the heat.

Next coat a separate pan with butter and set to medium heat. Then spread 2 tbsps of mozzarella on one slice of bread.

Next add 6 olive slices, 4 slices of mushroom, 3 slices of pepperoni, and top with one tbsp of mozzarella. Then place the second slice of bread on top of this.

Finally place the sandwich into the pan and cook until the cheese is melted and both sides are brown. Then serve with a side of marinara.

FRIDAY

Apple pie French toast

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

2 eggland’s Best Eggs

2/3 cup of apple pie filling

3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread

1/2 cup of pralines AKA glazed pecans

1 tbsp of olive oil

Optional, but highly recommended: whipped cream

Instructions

To get started, first add the Olive Oil to a pan and place on medium. Then, scramble 2 Eggland’s Best Eggs in a bowl and coat 3 slices of Cinnamon Swirl bread completely. There should be barely any egg left if any at all.

Cook the French Toast until the egg as well as bread are firm and lightly browned, this should be at least 3 minutes on each side but may require more. Immediately serve by topping the French Toast with the Apple Pie filling, Whipped Cream, and Pralines.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.