Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 1/28/19

This week's recipes come from the Fun Learning Life blog.

MONDAY

Cream of mushroom meatloaf

Ingredients

1 pound of Lean Ground Beef*

1/2 Cup of Plain Breadcrumbs

1 Egg

1 Can of Cream of Mushroom Soup

*FYI: If it is a little over a pound of meat, that is fine, however I would not go less than a pound. I have used both Lean and Ground Round for this recipe, and after some reader input it looks like a leaner ground beef with less fat works better versus a 80/20 ground beef.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine the egg, breadcrumbs, ground beef, and half a can of Cream of Mushroom Soup. I first used a spoon, and then I put my fingers in to make sure it was mixed up really well. I then formed this into a loaf and placed it into my loaf pan.

I poured the other half of the Cream of Mushroom Soup on top of this and smoothed it out over the top. I cooked this in the oven for 1 hour. (You may need to cook it for as long as 1 hour and15 minutes.) As always, follow the USDA Guidelines for Cooked Meat.

It was easy to prepare and I paired this with Parmesan Broccoli and White Rice.

TUESDAY

Sautéed shrimp and green beans

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups green beans, cleaned

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup almonds, sliced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Instructions

Cook shrimp in half the olive oil, set aside.

Heat remaining oil and sauté beans and mushrooms until beans are tender.

Add almonds and soy sauce.

WEDNESDAY

Pork tenderloin made with a dill rub

Ingredients

To create the Dill Rub (for a 1 lb cut) all you need are these 5 ingredients:

2 tsp of Grapeseed Oil

1/2 tsp of Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp of Dried Dill

1/2 tsp of Salt

1/2 tsp of Pepper

Instructions

First I preheated the oven. I then combined all the ingredients in a bowl and spread that over the top of the Pork Tenderloin. I literally scraped the bowl and got ever last bit of it.

I followed the cooking directions on the packaging which stated to cook it for 20-30 minutes per pound at 425 degrees. I confirmed it was done before I served it to my family. (Use a thermometer to be sure.)

THURSDAY

Herb burgers

Ingredients

1 lb of Ground Chuck 80/20

2 Teaspoons of Goya Sazonador Total

1/2 Cup of Italian Bread Crumbs

Easy Herb Burger Recipe

Instructions

Combine the ingredients together completely. Separate the mixture into 5-6 patties.

Either grill or prepare on the stove at medium until completely cooked according to the USDA Guidelines for Ground Beef.

This main dish turned out great and I paired it with a Couscous Salad and Tater Tots.

FRIDAY

Italian shrimp po' boy

Ingredients

18 oz Box of Frozen Popcorn Shrimp

An Eight Count Pack of Hot Dog Buns

Marinara Sauce or Spaghetti Sauce

Chopped Green Onion (I used 2 long leaves of it)

Shredded Mozzarella

Instructions

To get started making this recipe, I preheated the oven and put some marinara in a pot to warm up. Once the oven was ready, I placed the shrimp and cooked it according to the directions on the box. When there was about 5 minutes left on the time, I put the defrosted buns into a pan and warmed them up in the oven.

Tip: You will want to put the buns in the oven to dry them out a bit. That way they will hold up to the marinara.

After the shrimp was cooked, I turned off the oven and added 5-8 pieces in each bun. Next, I added a little green onion on top.

Then I topped these off with some marinara, and then shredded cheese.

I placed the buns back into the warm oven, and kept them in until the cheese melted.

Once it was ready, I served immediately and paired it with a Parmesan Broccoli Recipe.

