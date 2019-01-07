Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 1/7/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from FunLearningLife.com.

MONDAY

Pulled pork cornbread open-faced sandwiches with honey mustard sauce

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (I used a steakhouse mushroom Flavor, 1.7 pounds)

1 cup of chicken broth

Krusteaz Fire Roasted Cornbread and Honey Cornbread Muffins (Makes 20-24)

Combine homemade honey mustard sauce ingredients and refrigerate until ready to serve.

8 tsp of honey

4 tsp of yellow mustard

2 tsp of apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Cook the Pork Tenderloin in a cup of Chicken Broth in the slow cooker for 3 hours on High and then shred the pork and allow to cook on low for another 2 hours. Next move the slow cooker to the warm setting until ready to serve.

Then, prepare the Krusteaz Cornbread Muffins according to the packaging and place into muffin pans. I used baking cups to make serving easier.

Serve the pulled pork over the muffins and either drizzle the Honey Mustard or use your favorite BBQ sauce.

TUESDAY

Apple and chicken salad taco boats

Ingredients

1 Publix Rotisserie Chicken

1 Bag of Eat Smart Sweet Kale Salad Kit

1 Bag of Crunch Pack Peeled Apples

1 Package of Mini Flour Taco Boats

Instructions

To get started, first add the contents of the Eat Smart Sweet Kale Salad Kit to a bowl.

Then grab 10 of the Crunch Pack apple slices and cut into small pieces. Add these to the salad kit mix.

Next, pull apart the Publix Rotisserie Chicken (2 Cups) and add that to the salad bowl. Combine all the ingredients completely.

FYI, the Sweet Kale mix is so flavorful because it has a Poppyseed Dressing as well as Broccoli, Cabbage along with Dried Cranberries and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds.

To make the Taco boats, simply over fill each of the mini tortillas and as you can see, these are so simple to put together and contain so many yummy things.

WEDNESDAY

Shrimp and mandarin orange wrap

Ingredients

Extra Large Flour Tortilla

5-7 Cooked Medium Shrimp

5-7 Mandarin Orange Slices

2 Tsp of Crumbled Low Fat Feta

2 Tsp of Homemade Citrus Vinaigrette

2 Tbsp of Chow Mein pieces

1 Cup (about a handful) of chopped Romaine Lettuce

Instructions

First, place the lettuce on the Flour Tortilla, then add the Shrimp, Feta, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, and then top with Homemade Citrus Vinaigrette.

To finish, close the wrap and cut in half.

As you can see, this is easy to assemble and it has an amazing color and texture.

THURSDAY

Turkey and spinach meatballs

Ingredients

1 Bag of 5 oz Fresh Express Baby Spinach

2 Eggs

1 Cup of Italian Bread Crumbs

1 lb of Ground Turkey

Favorite Brand of Marinara (24 oz or larger)

2 Tbsp of Olive Oil

Instructions

First beat the eggs in a bowl and chopped up the spinach.

Next, combine the Turkey, Bread Crumbs, Spinach, and Eggs in a bowl (I used my hands) and

place the Marinara in a pot on Medium.

Then, add olive oil to a pan on medium and start placing the rolled meatballs into the hot oil. I

used 2 Tbsps in each meatball.

Brown the Meatballs in the pan using tongs to ip them over, I turned these 3-4 times. When

nished, move the Turkey and Spinach Meatballs to the Marinara and move the heat to low.

Allow these to cook (stirring occasionally) for 30 minutes or until the internal temperature

reaches 165 degrees.

FRIDAY

Sausage and broccoli skillet

Ingredients

1 Cup of Unprepared White Rice

Chicken Broth

Dried Turmeric

Garlic Powder

1 Package of Polska Kielbasa

4 Cups of Frozen Broccoli Florets

Olive Oil

Instructions

To get started, first add 1 Tbsp of Olive Oil to a skillet and move to the medium setting. Then chop up the sausage into thin pieces and add to the pieces to the skillet.

Next, prepare one cup of White rice in 2 Cups of Chicken Broth according to the packaging. Then, once the Sausage if browned, stir in the frozen broccoli. Move to the low setting and cover.

Stir occasionally until the broccoli cooks through (8-10 minutes). Once the rice is ready, add in 1/4 tsp of turmeric, 1/4 tsp of garlic powder, and stir.

To finish, either add the rice to the sausage mix and combine or serve separately. It is then ready to serve.

