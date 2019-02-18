Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 2/18/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes are from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Prime rib

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 cup butter, room temp

4 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons dried onion flakes

1 tablespoon beef bouillon powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon cracked black pepper

rib roast 6 - 10 pounds (with or without bones)

*optional fresh chopped parsley

Instructions

In a bowl combine butter, garlic, onion, bouillon, salt, paprika, and pepper. Mix well.

Place your roast rib side down (fat side up) on a foil lined roasting pan. Remove any strings. Rub seasoned butter all over.

For a roast that is rare in the center and slightly pink toward the outside, roast your prime rib uncovered at 500 degrees for 5 minutes per pound of meat, plus 5 more minutes. Add time as desired for a more well cooked roast (see post for timing details).

Then turn the oven off and leave the roast for two hours. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

TUESDAY

Curry ground beef stroganoff

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

2 cups sour cream

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 cups diced sweet bell pepper

1 cup diced onion white or yellow

1 can diced tomatoes drained 14 ounces (or 2 cups fresh)

1 can diced mushrooms 4 ounces (or 1 cup fresh)

2 tablespoons yellow curry powder

1 pound ground beef browned

1 package 12 oz. Reames Homestyle Egg Noodles (can be found in the frozen section)

Instructions

Prepare egg noodles per package directions.

While egg noodles are cooking, in a large skillet (at least 12 inches, but I prefer my 15 inch), whisk together sour cream, garlic, pepper, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms and curry powder.

Bring to a simmer and cook on medium heat for 3 - 5 minutes until everything is well combined and heated through.

Stir in cooked ground beef, then stir in prepared egg noodles.

WEDNESDAY

Baked ziti

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 pound ziti cooked and drained

1 jar about 24 ounces spaghetti sauce

15 ounces ricotta cheese

6 ounces pepperoni (or other mix-in) about 1 1/2 cups, chopped (reserve some for the top!)

4 cups mozzarella cheese divided into 1 cup and 3 cups

*optional: fresh basil for garnish

Instructions

In a large oven safe skillet or roasting pan (I like to use the same skillet I prepared the noodles in) combine ziti, spaghetti sauce, ricotta cheese, chopped pepperoni (or other mix-ins), and 3 cups mozzarella cheese.

Mix well, then top with remaining cup of mozzarella (and if using, pepperoni slices).

Bake at 425 degrees for 10 - 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.

NOTE: If you're preparing a previously frozen dish or your noodles are cold, cover with foil and bake at 425 degrees for about 25 minutes, then uncover and bake an additional 10 - 15.

Garnish with fresh basil and ENJOY!

THURSDAY

Seafood chowder

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1/2 pound bacon 8 ounce package, cooked until crispy and crumbled

2 1/2 pounds Russet potatoes approximately 5 medium sized potatoes, NOT peeled, diced into 1/4 inch cubes

8 cups kernel corn about 2 pounds

1 medium/large sweet yellow onion finely chopped

1 cup diced celery

6 garlic cloves minced

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

4 cups chicken stock 32 ounces

2 cups heavy cream 16 ounces

salt and pepper

1 pound mixed seafood

Instructions

Slow cooker

Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood in the slow cooker.

Cook on low for 8 - 10 hours or high for 4 - 6 hours.

Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to slow cooker).

Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue cooking, uncovered, for about another 10 - 15 minutes, until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Salt and pepper to taste.

Instant Pot

Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood in the inner pot of the Instant Pot.

Cook on manual for 5 minutes, natural pressure release about 10 minutes.

Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to Instant Pot).

Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue cooking on saute mode, uncovered, for about another 10 minutes (stirring frequently), until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Do not boil. Salt and pepper to taste.

Stove top

Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood into a large stock pot.

Cover and bring to a simmer. Then cook about 15 minutes more, until potatoes are fork tender.

Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to stock pot).

Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue simmering, uncovered, for about another 10 - 15 minutes, until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Salt and pepper to taste.

FRIDAY

Egg casserole

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

12 eggs

½ cup whole milk

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 cup diced onion

2 cups diced sweet pepper

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 cup crumbled bacon

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Instructions

Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper.

Stir in remaining ingredients, bake in a casserole dish (we used 8x8.5”) at 350 degrees for 60 minutes or until cooked through to your liking.

