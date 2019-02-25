Getting Results for dinner -- Week of 2/25/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Cheeseburger soup

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 can Ro*tel 10 ounces

2 cups chicken stock here's how I make chicken stock!

3 cups small cubed Russet potatoes approximately one large potato

8 ounces cubed American cheese or Velveeta

*optional: bread bowls, green onion, jalapeno, crumbled bacon

Instructions

In soup pot, brown ground beef, drain and set aside.

Add Ro*tel and chicken stock to pot and bring to a simmer. Add potatoes and cook covered, about ten minutes, until potatoes are done (check by piercing with a fork).

Reincorporate ground beef and add cheese. Stir over medium/low heat until everything is incorporated and heated through.

Serve in bread bowls and garnish.

TUESDAY

Taco salad



Ingredients

Lettuce I used a spring mix

Taco meat

Salsa

Corn I used canned

Shredded cheese

Sour cream

Instructions

Put it all in a bowl, or taco shell.

WEDNESDAY

Coconut shrimp



Ingredients

1 pound raw medium shrimp peeled and deveined

4 egg whites

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 cup tapioca flour/starch cornstarch or arrowroot flour will work as well

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

2 - 3 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

Instructions

Place shrimp into a large bowl. Blend together egg whites, lime juice, and honey. Pour it over the shrimp and stir well to coat everything. Allow to marinate in refrigerator at least 15 minutes.

In another bowl, combine tapioca flour and seasoned salt. Mix well.

Using a slotted spoon, remove shrimp from marinade. DO NOT discard remaining marinade.

One by one, dredge each shrimp first in the tapioca flour mix, then in the remaining marinade, then in shredded coconut.

Place on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for approximately 12 minutes, until shrimp is pink with red tails and the flesh is slightly opaque and a little “white” in color.

Serve with some sweet chili sauce or our famous cilantro garlic sauce.

THURSDAY

Teriyaki chicken

Ingredients

8 chicken thighs, with bone and skin

1 bottle teriyaki sauce, approximately 20 ounces

*optional

sesame seeds

green onion

Instructions

Place chicken thighs in single layer, skin side up, into a 9 x 11 roasting pan.

Cover with teriyaki sauce, lifting each to make sure sauce is on all sides.

Bake on middle rack of oven at 350 degrees uncovered for 50 minutes, or until chicken reaches safe internal temperature. Using tongs, turn 360 degrees once, to recoat tops of chicken with sauce.

If using a broiler safe dish, turn on broiler for 2 - 3 minutes to brown and crisp skin. (Watch carefully to avoid burning).

Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion and pair with perfectly browned McCain Smiles.

FRIDAY

Italian sloppy joes



Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 jar spaghetti sauce 24 ounces

2 cloves garlic minced

Vegetables small diced* (I used those listed below, but you can use whatever suits your fancy!)

Zucchini

Summer Squash

Eggplant

Mushrooms

Italian bread

*optional: mozzarella cheese slices

Instructions

In a deep skillet, brown and drain ground beef.

Return beef to skillet and add diced vegetables, and minced garlic.

Pour in spaghetti sauce and mix well.

Bring to a light simmer.

Continue to simmer on low uncovered for about two hours, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened and clinging to the meat and vegetables rather than pooling in the bottom of the pan when you stir.

Serve on Italian bread with mozzarella cheese, or just slop it into a bowl.

