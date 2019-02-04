Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 2/4/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from FunLearningLife.com.

MONDAY

Slow cooker chicken, peas with carrots

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

2 pounds of Chicken Breast

1 Can of Peas

2 Cups of Baby Cut Carrots

1 Can of Cream of Mushroom Soup

Instructions

First, I put my slow cooker on the high setting. I put the chicken in first, added the carrots, the can of peas, and then topped this off with the cream of mushroom soup. I smoothed the soup all over the top. (I made this with the pea juice, if you want less liquid consider draining the peas).

I cooked this for 3 hours on high. Once I confirmed it was cooked through*, I then served it over pasta. Rice would be a great alternative as well.

TUESDAY

Salsa chicken with black bean quinoa

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 lb. chicken tenderloins

½ cup 100% Florida orange juice

1 lime, juiced, zested (divided)

½ cup salsa

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

1 (15 oz.) can low-sodium black beans, drained, rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

3 scallions, chopped

Instructions

Combine chicken, orange juice, ½ of lime juice and salsa in large sealable bag, mix well. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place chicken and marinade in 13×9-inch baking dish, coating chicken evenly.

Bake 20-30 minutes, or until cooked through.

Combine 2 cups water, lime juice and quinoa in large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and let simmer 15 minutes, or until liquid evaporates. Add beans, tomatoes, cilantro, scallions, 1 tsp. lime zest and heat through.

Top quinoa with chicken and additional salsa, if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Applesauce and stuffing meatloaf recipe

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1.25 – pound of Ground Chuck

1 – 6 oz Package of Stuffing

1 – Egg

1 – 4 oz container or a 1/2 cup of Applesauce

Optional: Ketchup

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients. You will need to get your hands in there and work it all in completely.

Place this into a loaf pan and cook in a preheated oven at 350° degrees for 45 minutes. At 45 minutes spread the ketchup on top and place it back into the oven for 5-10 more minutes.

If you skip the ketchup, leave the meatloaf in for a total of 50-55 minutes.

As always confirm that it is cooked through by following the USDA Guidelines for Cooked Meat and use a thermometer. It should reach an internal temperature of 160 ° degrees F.

This meatloaf is easy to create and it looks pretty. I paired it with green beans and hash browns, and it was a perfect meal for our family.

THURSDAY

Pork and vegetables with a peanut sauce

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

2 pounds of Thinly Sliced Precooked Smithfield® Garlic and Herb Pork Loin Filet

1 Pound Bag of Frozen Sugar Snap Pea Stir Fry Vegetables

1 Tbsp of Olive Oil

2 Cups of Prepared White Rice

Peanut sauce

1/2 Cup of Coconut Milk

2 Tbsps of Creamy Peanut Butter

1 Tbsp of Soy Sauce

Instructions

I first put my rice on to cook and then chopped up the pork.

FYI, I cut the pork down the middle, trimmed off any visible fat, and thinly sliced the 2 halves to give me smaller strips.

Then, I combined the ingredients for the Peanut Sauce in a pan and cooked it on Medium/Low until combined, stirring occasionally.

Once combined, I moved the temperature to Low continuing to stir occasionally.

Next, I put a Tablespoon of Olive Oil in a pan on Medium and added the frozen stir fry vegetables to it.

I covered the pan and let it cook for 10 minutes stirring occasionally.

Once the veggies were ready, I added the pork and poured the Peanut Sauce over this.

I combined everything and covered again. I then moved the temperature to Medium/Low for 10 minutes stirring occasionally.

FRIDAY

Bacon chicken salad

FunLearningLife.com

Ingredients

1 pound of cooked cubed or pieced chicken breast

3 Heaping tbsps of Mayo (use 4 for a wetter chicken salad)

2 tbsps of chopped chives

4 pieces of crumbled bacon

1 tbsp of lemon juice

1/4 tsp of pepper

Instructions

The night before my party, I boiled the chicken, let it cool, and then cut it apart. Left over chicken would work fine for this. I then combined all of the ingredients together with a spoon and served on honey wheat bread.

This made 4 whole sandwiches. I cut into halves making a total of 8 and it served around 6 people.

Tip: Hold the bread together with tooth picks and add a piece of romaine lettuce for color and texture. I think white bread or croissants would work just as well.

