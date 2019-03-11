Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 3/11/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Shrimp and grits



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

3 cups chicken stock or broth

1 cup 5 minute grits

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

2 cups finely shredded cheese I used a blend of cheddar and monterey jack

1 pound raw shrimp peeled/deveined

3 tablespoons butter

5 cloves garlic minced

Instructions

Grits:

In a large pan bring chicken stock to a rolling boil. Slowly pour in grits, while stirring constantly (if you just dump it in you'll get a giant nasty clump).

Reduce heat to low and continue stirring until grits thicken. Pour in cream and mix well.

When grits have thickened again and are heated through, stir in cheese.

Shrimp:

In a large skillet or wok, bring butter and garlic to a simmer. Stir for a minute or two until garlic is fragrant.

Toss in shrimp and cook until they are pink and opaque. Do not overcook.

Serve over cheesy grits and enjoy.

TUESDAY

Taquitos



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

6 large flour tortillas burrito size

1 can chicken drained (12.5 ounce) -or- 2 cups cooked shredded chicken

1 cup shredded Mexican/Fiesta blend cheese

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

*optional: olive oil

Instructions

In a bowl, mix together chicken, cheese, and taco seasoning.

Cut each tortilla in half, then starting at the wide end, make a line of meat/cheese.

Roll tightly and set on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Spray or baste with olive oil (this is optional, but it will help them brown), and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until browned and cooked through.

Cut in half and serve with Cilantro Garlic Sauce or Restaurant Style Roasted Tomato and Garlic Salsa.

WEDNESDAY

Breakfast casserole



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

2 cups ham or other pork meat!, chopped into small pieces

4 cups shredded potato or hashbrown

1 cup sweet bell pepper approximately one medium/small pepper, small chopped

1/4 cup sweet yellow onion minced

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1 clove garlic minced

6 eggs

1 tablespoon heavy cream optional

2 cups finely shredded cheese divided in half

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine sweet peppers, onion, garlic, mushrooms, and ham. Mix well.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, salt, and pepper.

Add whisked eggs to vegetable bowl and stir. Incorporate potatoes, then 1 cup of shredded cheese.

Pour casserole mixture into an 8x8 or 9x9 lightly oiled baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cheese over top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 - 45 minutes, until cooked through and egg is set. If using a broiler safe dish, turn on broiler for 2 - 3 minutes to crisp and brown cheese.

THURSDAY

Chicken zoodle soup



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

6 cups chicken stock/broth 1 large clove garlic minced 1 cup chopped carrots 1 cup chopped celery ¼ cup chopped sweet yellow onion 1 teaspoon seasoned salt like Lawry’s 2 zucchinis spiralized 6 - 8 cups cooked/shredded chicken salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Bring everything except chicken in zucchini to a simmer in a lidded pot on the stove. (If using the instant pot manual for 5 minutes, if using a slow cooker high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours). Allow to simmer low with the lid on for at least 15 minutes. Carrots should be very tender.

Turn off heat and stir in zucchini noodles and chicken. Cover and allow to steep for about 5 more minutes.

*Recipe notes

If you are using chicken breast, this is zero Freestyle Weight Watchers points.

We like to have chopped chicken ready in the freezer all the time, here’s how!

If you don’t have any chopped chicken handy, a rotisserie will yield approximately 4 cups of meat.

FRIDAY

Corned beef and cabbage

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

3 - 4 pound brisket with spice/pickling packet

½ medium/large sweet yellow onion sliced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 cup water warm

1 teaspoon beef bouillon paste or bouillon cube

8 ounces light beer

1 bay leaf

1 head cabbage cut into strips.

Instructions

Place beef in slow cooker or dutch oven, fatty side up. Sprinkle seasoning/pickling packet over top of meat.

Add garlic and onions to sides of meat.

In a separate cup or bowl, combine water and bouillon, then add beer. Pour beer/bouillon mixture into cooking over onions until it reaches nearly the top of the meat. Do not allow the liquid go over the meat as we do not want to displace the spices.

If you are using a SLOW COOKER - cover and turn to high for 30 minutes, then reduce temperature to low for 7 ½ hours.

If you are using an OVEN - cover and place in a 325 degrees for 4 hours.

When the cook time is finished, you can brown the top by removing the corned beef from the cooking liquid and placing it on a baking sheet on the middle rack of your under the broiler for 2 - 3 minutes. WATCH CLOSELY. This is entirely optional.

Allow meat to rest 3 - 5 minutes, then slice thinly against the grain with a sharp knife.

While meat is resting/being sliced, place sliced cabbage into cooking juices and stir well. Cover and cook an additional 5 - 10 minutes, until softened to your liking.

Remove bay leaf before serving.

