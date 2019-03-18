Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 3/18/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes are from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Reuben sandwich

Ingredients

Marbled rye bread

Swiss Cheese

Corned Beef thin sliced

Sauerkraut

Russian dressing

Butter

Instructions

Layer sandwich in the following order: bread, cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and bread again.

Melt butter into a skillet on medium heat.

Cook sandwiches in skillet until both sides are golden brown and cheese is melted.

TUESDAY

Mexican stuffed peppers

Ingredients

16 ounces 1 pound mild pork sausage, browned*

8 large bell peppers

1 small sweet yellow onion diced

1 tablespoon garlic minced

1 package taco seasoning 1.25 ounces

2 cups black beans I used canned

2 cups cooked brown rice

3 cups finely shredded Mexican cheese blend

*optional: diced jalapeno pepper

*optional garnishes: sour cream salsa, salsa con queso, guacamole

Instructions

Cut the top off of each pepper, clean insides and set hollowed peppers aside. Cut away stems from tops and dice remaining pepper pieces.

Saute diced pepper, onion and garlic for about 15 - 20 minutes, until onions and pepper are soft and translucent.

In a large bowl, combine sausage, diced pepper, onion, garlic, rice, beans, taco seasoning and two cups of cheese. Mix thoroughly and stuff tightly into hollowed peppers.**

Place peppers upright in a large covered roaster or casserole dish. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove cover and sprinkle remaining cup of cheese over peppers. Broil high for about three minutes (until cheese is melted and

starting to bubble).

WEDNESDAY

Turkey meatballs

Ingredients

Lean ground turkey 2 pounds

One small onion chopped

3 cloves garlic chopped

8 oz white mushrooms chopped

1 cup carrots chopped

½ cup Italian bread crumbs

1 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Saute onion, mushrooms, garlic, and carrots in olive oil for about 5 minutes (until carrots are soft and onions are translucent).

Puree cooked onion, mushrooms, garlic and carrots in food processor.

In a large bowl combine vegetable puree, ground turkey, eggs and bread crumbs. Knead with your hands until thoroughly mixed. Do not overknead.

Form 30 meatballs on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 365 degrees for 20-25 minutes (until browned). Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes.

THURSDAY

Lazy lasagna one pot lasagna

Ingredients

16 ounces/1 pound lasagna noodles broken into smaller pieces

24 ounces spaghetti sauce

24 ounces water just fill the sauce jar with water

20 ounce bag of frozen Italian meatballs about 40 small meatballs

16 ounces ricotta cheese

16 ounces/4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided in half

Instructions

Add everything except 2 cups of shredded mozzarella to a large broiler safe pot or dutch oven. We used a 6.5 quart enameled cast iron dutch oven.

Stir everything together, it will be watery, don’t worry. Sprinkle remaining cheese over top.

Cover and cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. If your meatballs are frozen, you may need to add an additional ten minutes of cook time. Remove cover and turn on broiler until cheese browns and crisps a little. Watch closely so it doesn’t burn.

Remove from oven and stir. It will seem a little watery at first, but let it rest 3 - 5 minutes and it will be perfect.

FRIDAY

Bratwurst and caramelized onion crescent roll

Ingredients

4 bratwurst

1 large sweet yellow onion thinly sliced (this would be a great time to whip our your mandolin or food processor!)

olive oil, just enough to toss onion

2 packages crescent rolls, 8 count

mustard

Instructions

Prepare bratwurst and onion by tossing the onion in olive oil and then roasting both (on separate baking sheets) at 375 degrees. The bratwurst should take 40 minutes (turn once at the 20 minute point), and the onions should take 60 minutes (stir and re-spread every 20 minutes). This step can be done hours, or even days in advance.

Cut each bratwurst in half lengthwise and then cut each piece in half width-wise (this should give you 16 pieces of bratwurst).

Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.

Put a line of mustard on each crescent, then place a piece of bratwurst and a small pile of onions on each crescent.

Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.

Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.

Serve with mustard and enjoy.

