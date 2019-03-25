Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 3/25/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Baked tortellini

Ingredients

12 ounces tortellini prepared (we used Barilla Collezione Tortellini)

6 ounces pesto sauce about 3/4 cup (we used Barilla Traditional Pesto Sauce)

1 large cooked chicken breast chopped, about 2 heaping cups

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup chopped roasted red pepper

2 cups mozzarella cheese

Instructions

In a large bowl combine tortellini, pesto, chicken, ricotta cheese, and roasted pepper. Mix well, being careful not to break the tortellini open.

Pour into a casserole dish and press down evenly.

Top with mozzarella cheese and bake at 425 degrees for about 7 - 10 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Garnish with fresh basil and enjoy.

TUESDAY

Chili pot pie

Ingredients

Chili 3 - 4 cups

Pie dough 2 sheets per pie

Shredded cheese we like a Mexican blend, 1- 2 cups

Egg wash 1 egg white + 1 tablespoon water

Instructions

Press a layer of dough into your pie plate. Paint with egg wash and bake at 375 degrees for 5 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

Pour chili into pie dish, and top with shredded cheese.

Paint egg wash on outer edges of lower pie crust, then place top layer of pie crust over the pie. Press edges down with a fork to seal, brush entire top with egg wash, then cut a few slits in the top to vent.

Bake at 375 degrees on middle rack for 25 - 30 min until crust is browned and chili is heated through.

WEDNESDAY

Italian beef



Ingredients

32 oz beef broth

2 tsp salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried basil

2 tsp powdered onion

2 tsp dried parsley

2 ½ tsp garlic powder

2 bay leaves

2 .7 ounce package dry Italian-style salad dressing mix (such as Good Seasons brand)

8 lb bottom round roast cut into quarters and slightly de-fatified yes, I totally made that word up

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except meat and bay leaves. Whisk together and pour over meat into slow cooker.

Pour seasoned broth mix over meat and add bay leaves. Cook on low for 10 to 12 hours, or on high for 4 to 5 hours.

Remove bay leaves, and shred meat with a fork.

Serve on French Bread with provolone cheese. (And for a really authentic flavor, dip the whole sandwich into the broth immediately prior to serving.) YUM.

THURSDAY

Oven fried chicken

Ingredients

1/2 cup plain dry bread crumbs

3/4 tsp. garlic salt

1/2 tsp. dried oregano parsley or rosemary leaves, crushed

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

3-1/2 lbs. chicken parts skin removed

1/2 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions

Combine bread crumbs, garlic salt, herbs and black pepper in shallow dish; set aside.

Add chicken and Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mayonnaise to large plastic bag; shake to evenly coat. Remove chicken, then lightly dip in crumb mixture. Arrange chicken on cookie sheet.

Bake 40 minutes, at 400°, or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

FRIDAY

Roast beef sandwich

Ingredients

Fresh deli bread thin sliced

Lettuce

Muenster cheese thick sliced

Tomatoes thick sliced

Roast beef thick sliced

Red onion medium sliced

Creamy Chimichurri Sauce equal parts chimichurri sauce + mayonnaise

*optional: garlic dill pickles

Instructions

Layer in the order listed, top with a second slice of bread and serve with a pickle.

Chimichurri sauce

2 cups cilantro leaves stems removed - approximately 1 bunch

2 cups parsley leaves stems removed - approximately 1 bunch

1 teaspoon salt

2 cloves garlic peeled

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup fresh lime juice - approximately 3 limes

3 tablespoons capers

Instructions

Add everything except capers to your blender (or you could use a stick blender), and pulse until smooth.

Stir in capers (so they stay whole), and store in the refrigerator. This can be used right away but it best after 24 hours so the flavors can marry.

