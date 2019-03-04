Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 3/4/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chili mac



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

16 ounces of elbow macaroni

20 ounces approximately 2 cups of your favorite chili

2– 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

*optional garnishes: hot sauce sour cream, cheese, chives, chopped onions

Instructions

In a large pot, prepare macaroni according to package directions. Drain and return cooked macaroni to pot.

Over medium/low heat, pour in chili, and cheese. Mix well and continue cooking until everything is heated through and cheese is melted.

TUESDAY

Mexican lasagna

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 taco seasoning packet

1 cup water

21 large flour tortillas, halved

2 cans Rosarita Traditional Refried Beans

2 cans red enchilada sauce

3 cups diced tomato

4 – 6 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese

1 – 2 cups fresh green onion or cilantro, chopped

Instructions

On the stovetop, brown then drain the ground beef. Return it to the stove, add water and taco seasoning packet. Stir and simmer until water has cooked off and meat is seasoned.

In a 16″ x 13″ roasting pan, layer tortillas, refried beans, ground beef, another layer of tortillas, enchilada sauce, tomatoes, cheese, and green onion/cilantro. Repeat two more times.

Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for about one hour, until everything is heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly.

WEDNESDAY

Flank steak (oven)

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Flank steak

Marinade or some olive oil, salt, and pepper

Instructions

If you like your steak medium well or well done (no pink), put your oven rack at the highest setting, then turn your oven to broil before you start prepping, and let it come up to temperature. If you like your steak more rare, don't preheat.

Rub the steak all over with your favorite marinade. If you don't have any marinade, rub some olive oil all over, then sprinkle a bit of salt and pepper on all sides. I like to add a little garlic powder as well. You can do this part up to 24 hours in advance, and keep it in the fridge.

Lay steak on a sheet pan and place on the highest rack (closest to the broiler). Turn on broiled and set timer for 4 minutes. Then flip steak over and return under the broiler for an additional four minutes.

This should yield a beautiful medium rare on the ends and rare in the center (as pictured). If you like your steak more well done, return it to the broiler in 90 second increments on each side until desired doneness is reached.

Allow to rest a few minutes, then slice thinly AGAINST the grain.

THURSDAY

Rack of pork

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

3 - 4 pound rack of pork

4 cups brussels sprouts about 20 sprouts

1 large sweet potato

1 small red onion

garlic salt

salt & pepper

fat or oil for searing/roasting

1/2 cup fig preserves

1/2 cup red wine

1 tablespoon soy sauce

*optional: crumbled feta or goat cheese

Instructions

Pat the pork dry and season it lightly with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet (I used a cast iron) with a small amount of fat or oil until very (very) hot and sear the pork on each side for 2 - 3 minutes, until browned.

Place pork on a baking sheet into a 450 degree oven, middle rack. Set timer for 20 minutes.

While pork is roasting, cut sweet potato into half/quarter inch cubes, and stem/halve the brussels sprouts.

Slice 2/3 of the onion into thin rings, and mince the remaining third.

Toss brussels sprouts, sweet potato, and onion with a little bit of oil, and sprinkle generously with garlic salt.

When 20 minute timer ends, add the vegetables and ringed onions to your baking sheet with the pork in a single layer. If the pork looks like it's browning too quickly, turn it over. Set an additional 20 minutes on the timer.

While the pork and vegetables are roasting, bring your skillet that you used for searing back up to medium/high. Deglaze the pan by adding red wine and stirring for a few minutes (to release everything from the bottom of the pan into your sauce. Add fig preserves, minced onion, and soy sauce, then simmer until reduced to about half, or less (depending on your preferred consistency).

When timer ends, check vegetables and pork for doneness (using a fork on the veggies and meat thermometer on the pork). Remove each as finished (they might not finish at exactly the same time).

The National Pork Board recommends that for tender, juicy and delicious pork loins, roasts, chops and tenderloins to cook them like you would a steak – until a digital thermometer reads an internal temperature between 145°F (medium rare) and 160°F (medium), followed by a three-minute rest. For easier slicing and to let the pork juices redistribute throughout the meat, remove larger cuts, such as roasts, from the oven and let them stand and rest for a total of 10 minutes before serving.

Place vegetables on serving tray (and optionally sprinkle with cheese), then place pork over top. Drizzle generously with fig glaze.

FRIDAY

Stuffed mushrooms



MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

8 ounces 1/2 pound bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled (I store precooked bacon in the freezer, it's so convenient!)

16 ounces white mushrooms cleaned with stems removed (about 35 caps)

2 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

garlic salt

Instructions

In a bowl mix together the cheese, bacon, and mayo.

Scoop ingredients into mushroom caps and place cheesy side up in a casserole dish. (If you're making ahead of time, throw them in the fridge or freezer now).

Sprinkle caps liberally with garlic salt and bake at 350 degrees for about twenty minutes, until cheese is bubbly and starting to brown.

Serve warm.

