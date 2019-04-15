Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 4/15/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Shepherd's pie

Ingredients

1 pound browned ground beef

1 can petite diced tomatoes NOT drained

½ cup diced carrots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup diced onion

½ cup peas

½ cup green beans

½ cup corn

1 pouch Italian dressing mix .7 ounce pouch

1 beef bouillon cube / 1 teaspoon bouillon paste

2 cups prepared mashed potatoes

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Instructions

In a large skillet bring ground beef, tomatoes, carrots, onion, peas, green beans, corn, Italian seasoning, and bouillon to a simmer. Simmer 5 - 7 minutes allowing some of the liquid to cook off.

Pour meat/veggie mixture into an oven safe casserole dish or deep pie plate.

Spread mashed potatoes over top, then shredded cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until cheese is melted and everything is heated through.

TUESDAY

Pork tacos

Ingredients

Flour tortillas

Lettuce we used arugula

Pulled pork here's my favorite pulled pork recipe

Diced pineapple

Crispy bacon slices thick cut (I like to bake mine in the oven)

Red onion thin sliced (pickled onions are good too!)

Barbecue sauce

Instructions

Place ingredients into the tortillas.

WEDNESDAY

Steak salad with goat cheese and cranberries

Ingredients

Lettuce Spring Mix

Dried cranberries unsweetened, if you can find them

Pumpkin seed kernels or pine nuts

Goat cheese crumbled

Cooked steak sliced thin

Balsamic dressing

Instructions

Find a big bowl and pile the ingredients together. Use more goat cheese and cranberries than you think are neccessary.

Pour a generous helping of balsamic dressing over top.

THURSDAY

Crispy chicken thighs

Ingredients

Chicken thighs bone-in with skin

Basic spice rub or salt and pepper

Rendered bacon grease or vegetable oil

Instructions

Season chicken lightly with spice rub or salt and pepper.

Heat a layer of fat or oil in a large oven safe skillet on the stove top (preferably cast iron).

Place chicken skin side down in the hot skillet, for 10 - 15 minutes until chicken skin is beginning to brown and crisp. Shift chicken once or twice in the skillet to make sure it’s not sticking.

Transfer to a 425 degree oven and continue cooking chicken skin side down for an additional ten minutes.

Turn chicken over, and cook about 5 more minutes, until chicken is cooked through (165 degrees F).

FRIDAY

Shrimp curry

Ingredients

1 can coconut milk ~ 15 ounces

1 tablespoon fish sauce

4 ounces red curry paste

4 cups chicken stock or broth

3 small bell peppers cut into strips

8 ounce package fresh sugar snap peas

1 cup sliced carrots

1 pound fresh shrimp

*optional: cooked white rice

Instructions

Bring coconut milk, fish sauce, curry paste and chicken stock to a low rolling boil.

Add vegetables and cook covered approximately 2 - 3 minutes, until carrots are becoming tender but not soft.

Add shrimp and stir frequently until shrimp is cooked through, remove from heat.

Serve immediately and enjoy.

