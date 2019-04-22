Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 4/22/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Hot chicken salad

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

3 cups cooked chicken shredded or cubed

1 family size box of chicken flavored rice/vermicelli like Rice-a-Roni

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 med onion finely chopped

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup slivered or blanched almonds if you want, you can brown in small amount of butter or oil

1/2 cup crushed corn flakes

Instructions

Prepare rice/vermicelli per package instructions.

Add chicken, celery, onion, mayonnaise and soup. Mix well.

Spread into casserole dish and top with corn flakes, then almonds.

Bake at 325 for 20-30 minutes.

TUESDAY

Easy chicken taco casserole

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts cooked and chopped

1 sweet bell pepper small chopped

2 cups instant white rice not cooked

2 cups College Inn chicken broth (or 16 ounces)

1 packet taco seasoning

2 tablespoons small chopped cilantro plus more for garnish

1 can sweet yellow corn approximately 2 cups if using fresh or frozen

3 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese divided into 2 cups and 1 cup

1 cup smashed yellow corn tortilla chips or taco shells

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except tortilla chips and 1 cup reserved shredded cheese.

Mix well, then press into a 9x13 casserole dish.

Top with remaining shredded cheese, then tortilla chips.

Cover tightly and bake at 375 degrees for 30 - 40 minutes. Remove foil and broil on center rack for 2 - 3 minutes (watching closely) until chips are lightly browned.

WEDNESDAY

Instant Pot balsamic pot roast

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

3 pound beef chuck roast

1 bottle balsamic vinaigrette dressing

*optional: sweet potatoes white potatoes, garlic, onion, carrots, celery, parsnips

*optional to thicken sauce: 1 tablespoon corn starch

Instructions

If your roast is thawed and you would like to sear it before pressure cooking, turn the instant pot to 'saute', and sear sides with a small amount of oil.

Add roast to pressure cooker and pour balsamic dressing on all sides. If you're adding vegetables, place them under the roast.

If the roast is frozen, set the instant pot to manual 60 minutes. If it is thawed, but not seared do manual/45 minutes, if it's seared use manual/40 minutes.

When the time is finished, carefully do a quick pressure release and check to see if it's done. If the meat is not tender to your liking, turn it back on manual in five - ten minute increments. The pot should re-pressurize quickly since it's already super hot.

If you would like to thicken the drippings for a gravy, create a slurry with cornstarch and a small amount of the roasting liquid, then pour it back in the pot and mix well.

THURSDAY

One-skillet seared lamb & creamy red wine penne

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Lamb:

thick cut lamb loin chops pictured is 5 pounds

1 heaping tablespoon fresh minced garlic

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Penne:

1/2 cup chopped sweet yellow onion

4 cups sliced mushroom caps I used baby portabellas

1/2 cup red wine I used Cabernet Sauvignon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 box no boil penne pasta

3 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together (from lamb ingredient list) garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add lamb chops and toss until everything's coated. Set aside. (You can do this up to a day in advance and keep in the fridge).

While the lamb is marinating, prep ingredients from penne list, set aside.

Bring a large/deep skillet (preferably cast iron, enameled cast iron, or stainless steel) to screaming hot. Place lamb into skillet and sear both sides to taste (about 2 minutes on each side for very rare*, like pictured) - if you like it well cooked, after searing place into a 400° oven until internal temp reaches 170° F)

When lamb is cooked to your liking, remove it from pot and set aside to rest. Add (from penne ingredient list) red wine, onion, mushrooms, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Reduce heat to medium and stir periodically until onion is translucent and liquid has reduced by at least 2/3rds.

Pour in penne pasta and chicken stock. Bring heat to high and cook, stirring periodically, for approximately 10 minutes, until liquid is absorbed. Add heavy cream and stir an additional 2 minutes on medium/low heat.

FRIDAY

Cobb salad

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 cup chopped romaine lettuce

1 cup chopped spinach leaves

¼ cup chopped cooked chicken breast

¼ cup chopped hard boiled eggs

¼ cup crumbled bacon

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

¼ cup chopped tomato

⅛ cup diced red onion

⅛ cup diced scallion

1/2 - 1/4 avocado sliced or chopped

Instructions

Place lettuce in a bowl, then lay ingredients separately over top of lettuce.

Top with your choice of dressing (I’m partial to red wine vinaigrette).

