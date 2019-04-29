Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 4/29/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Shrimp curry

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 can coconut milk ~ 15 ounces

1 tablespoon fish sauce

4 ounces red curry paste

4 cups chicken stock or broth

3 small bell peppers cut into strips

8 ounce package fresh sugar snap peas

1 cup sliced carrots

1 pound fresh shrimp

*optional: cooked white rice

Instructions

Bring coconut milk, fish sauce, curry paste and chicken stock to a low rolling boil.

Add vegetables and cook covered approximately 2 - 3 minutes, until carrots are becoming tender but not soft.

Add shrimp and stir frequently until shrimp is cooked through, remove from heat.

Serve immediately and enjoy.

TUESDAY

Chili dog casserole

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Equal number of hot dogs and buns

1/2 cup of your favorite chili per hot dog

1/4 cup fine shredded cheese per hot dog

*optional: diced white or sweet yellow onion

Instructions

Grab a pan (or pans) that will fit all your buns. Place buns side-by-side into pan(s).

Tuck a hot dog into each bun.

Pour chili over each dog, and then sprinkle cheese on top.

Place in a 375 degree oven for 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and everything is warmed through.

Top with onion and enjoy.

WEDNESDAY

Teriyaki chicken kabobs

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

Teriyaki sauce 20 ounces

1 large red onion

1 fresh pineapple

*optional garnish: sesame seeds green onion

Instructions

Cut chicken into bite sized pieces and cover with about half the teriyaki sauce. Mix well and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes. Reserve remaining teriyaki sauce.

Cut pineapple and onion into bite sized pieces.

Put chicken, onion, and pineapple onto skewers in an alternating pattern.

Cook over a medium heat grill, turning and basting every 5 minutes until cooked through.

Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.

Enjoy.

THURSDAY

Roasted tilapia with bruschetta topping

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Tilapia filets

Seasoned salt or garlic salt

Pico de Gallo here's my recipe, or you can purchase it pre-made at the market

Balsamic vinegar reduction/glaze

*optional: baby spinach leaves

Instructions

Place the tilapia filets on a parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, then dust with seasoned salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes, until cooked through and flaky when pierced with a fork.

Layer ingredients as follows: spinach (optional), tilapia, pico de gallo (lots!).

Drizzle generously with balsamic glaze.

FRIDAY

Sausage & peppers flatbread

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Flatbread prepared

Marinara or spaghetti sauce

Baby spinach leaves

Finely shredded mozzarella cheese

Italian sausage cooked and sliced thin

Roasted red peppers packed in oil drained

Fresh basil leaves

Instructions

Pile ingredients onto flatbread in the order they appear.

Place on a cookie sheet and bake on the center oven rack at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, until crust is turning golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly.

Slice and enjoy.

