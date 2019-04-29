Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 4/29/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.
This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can coconut milk ~ 15 ounces
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 4 ounces red curry paste
- 4 cups chicken stock or broth
- 3 small bell peppers cut into strips
- 8 ounce package fresh sugar snap peas
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 pound fresh shrimp
*optional: cooked white rice
Instructions
Bring coconut milk, fish sauce, curry paste and chicken stock to a low rolling boil.
Add vegetables and cook covered approximately 2 - 3 minutes, until carrots are becoming tender but not soft.
Add shrimp and stir frequently until shrimp is cooked through, remove from heat.
Serve immediately and enjoy.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- Equal number of hot dogs and buns
- 1/2 cup of your favorite chili per hot dog
- 1/4 cup fine shredded cheese per hot dog
*optional: diced white or sweet yellow onion
Instructions
Grab a pan (or pans) that will fit all your buns. Place buns side-by-side into pan(s).
Tuck a hot dog into each bun.
Pour chili over each dog, and then sprinkle cheese on top.
Place in a 375 degree oven for 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and everything is warmed through.
Top with onion and enjoy.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- Teriyaki sauce 20 ounces
- 1 large red onion
- 1 fresh pineapple
*optional garnish: sesame seeds green onion
Instructions
Cut chicken into bite sized pieces and cover with about half the teriyaki sauce. Mix well and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes. Reserve remaining teriyaki sauce.
Cut pineapple and onion into bite sized pieces.
Put chicken, onion, and pineapple onto skewers in an alternating pattern.
Cook over a medium heat grill, turning and basting every 5 minutes until cooked through.
Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.
Enjoy.
THURSDAY
Roasted tilapia with bruschetta topping
Ingredients
- Tilapia filets
- Seasoned salt or garlic salt
- Pico de Gallo here's my recipe, or you can purchase it pre-made at the market
- Balsamic vinegar reduction/glaze
*optional: baby spinach leaves
Instructions
Place the tilapia filets on a parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, then dust with seasoned salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes, until cooked through and flaky when pierced with a fork.
Layer ingredients as follows: spinach (optional), tilapia, pico de gallo (lots!).
Drizzle generously with balsamic glaze.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- Flatbread prepared
- Marinara or spaghetti sauce
- Baby spinach leaves
- Finely shredded mozzarella cheese
- Italian sausage cooked and sliced thin
- Roasted red peppers packed in oil drained
- Fresh basil leaves
Instructions
Pile ingredients onto flatbread in the order they appear.
Place on a cookie sheet and bake on the center oven rack at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, until crust is turning golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly.
Slice and enjoy.
