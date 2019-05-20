Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 5/20/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Whole roasted chicken and carrots

Ingredients

2 whole chickens seasoned with your favorite blend (I used Emeril's Original Essence)

1 medium red onion chopped

1 pound baby carrots

1 can sliced mushrooms 4 ounces, drained

1 tablespoon garlic minced

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Put carrots, onion, and mushrooms in the bottom of a large covered roaster.

Place whole chickens breast side DOWN, on top of vegetables.

Bake on 375 degrees for one hour and forty five minutes. Remove lid and flip the birds. Continue roasting UNCOVERED for an additional fifteen minutes, or until your meat thermometer reads a safe temperature.

Salt and pepper to taste, serve with a simple salad and enjoy.

TUESDAY

Slow cooker mojo pork burritos

Ingredients

3 – 5 pounds boneless Boston butt roast, strings removed

20 ounces mojo marinade

2 large sweet yellow onions, rough chopped

2 large green bell peppers, cut into strips

*Optional burrito ingredients:

extra large flour tortillas

white rice

black beans

fresh salsa or pico de gallo

guacamole

sour cream

monterey jack cheese, shredded

Instructions

Place onions and peppers at the bottom of your crock pot then place pork on top.

Pour marinade over everything and cook on high 4 – 6 hours or low 8 – 10 hours.

Shred pork and mix with onions and peppers.

For burritos, pile all your favorites onto the large tortilla (starting with the rice) and roll up. It's easiest to do this on a piece of foil just like they do at Chipotle so everything stays together when you’re done.

WEDNESDAY

Sausage & pepper stuffed shells

Ingredients

one box large shells approximately 36 shells

1 pound uncooked pork sausage I used mild so my kids would eat it, but this would be awesome with Italian or spicy sausage!

7 ounce package frozen sliced mushroom or about 1 1/2 cups chopped fresh

10 ounce package frozen chopped green peppers or about 2 cups chopped fresh

10 ounce package frozen chopped white onion or about 2 cups chopped fresh

14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes drained

1 tablespoon garlic minced (I used jarred)

2 pounds ricotta cheese

24 ounces spaghetti sauce

1 1/2 cups Parmesan cheese

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Cook shells per package directions, then chill by rinsing with cold water. Set aside.

In a large pan, brown sausage then add onion, peppers, mushroom, and garlic. Saute on medium heat about 5 minutes, stirring regularly. Add tomatoes and cook about one more minute.

Drain meat and veggies with a colander (but set aside drippings) and add ricotta. Mix well, then carefully spoon mixture into cooked shells.

Place stuffed shells into a casserole dish (or dishes) and drizzle with reserved drippings and spaghetti sauce. (If you are going to freeze, do so now).

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes, or until heated through. Sprinkle with Parmesan and mozzarella and continue to bake for an additional 10 - 15 minutes, until cheese is bubbly and starting to brown.

Serve and enjoy.

THURSDAY

Slow cooker Tuscan risotto

Ingredients

1/2 cup quartered marinated artichoke hearts drained

1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes in oil drained

4 ounces fresh gourmet blend mushrooms or whatever your market has available if they don't sell the fru-fru stuff

1/4 cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup sweet yellow onion fine diced

4 teaspoons basil pesto

2 cups Arborio Italian style rice

4 1/4 cups chicken stock or broth

1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan Reggiano cheese

Instructions

Rough chop the artichokes, tomatoes and mushrooms. Heat olive oil on the stove top and add all ingredients except rice, stock, and cheese. Saute for 3-4 minutes to marry flavors and soften the onions.

Add all ingredients except cheese to the crock pot and stir until well mixed. Cook on high for 1 1/2 - 2 hours.

Stir in cheese and serve.

FRIDAY

Chicken marsala pizza

Ingredients

approximately 1 cup marsala sauce

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 medium chicken breast, cooked and chopped

1 large pizza crust ready for toppings

2 – 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Combine mushrooms, onion, chicken, and Marsala sauce in a bowl. Mix well.

Pour sauce ingredients onto pizza crust and top with shredded cheese.

Bake pizza according to dough directions.

Serve and enjoy.

